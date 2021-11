JSU (23-6, 13-3 ASUN) finished first in the West Division and will open the eight-team ASUN tournament Thursday at noon against Stetson. ESPN+ will have broadcast coverage. "I'm really proud of everyone who made all conference but I'm even more proud of this team as a whole," JSU coach Todd Garvey said. "What makes us special is that we are a family on and off the court and that everyone cares more about each other than themselves. They don't care who gets the credit, and they know that nobody would have success without their other teammates around them."

JACKSONVILLE, AL ・ 10 DAYS AGO