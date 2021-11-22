ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

APD announces new hires in leadership positions

By Bradley Benson
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3utVs7_0d49O9Tl00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) The Albuquerque Police Department has announced new leadership. The new Director for the Office of the Chief, David Franklin, began in early November and comes to Albuquerque with more than 25 years of experience in law enforcement.

Story continues below

Franklin will oversee special projects, building and planning, fiscal, human resources, and staffing, as well as working closely with city council. He comes from Dallas, Texas and has previously served as a uniformed trooper, as well as time as a Lieutenant and Captain with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Michael Gardiner will serve as the new Deputy Commander for the Police Academy and will start his new position on Monday, November 22. Gardiner joins APD with 22 years of experience in federal agencies after previously serving as an instructor with FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Association (LEEDA), as well as Assistant Special Agent in Charge for the USDA Forest Service Law Enforcement and Investigations Southwestern Region.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque “Hiring Bus” aims to fill empty city jobs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is encouraging people to apply for one of its many vacant jobs. The city’s new Hiring Bus will be at Tower Park on Tuesday, starting at 11:00 a.m. to help community members apply for positions. The bus will have internet access for people to learn about and apply […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

NMSU makes Forbes list for veteran employment

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Forbes has named New Mexico State University as one of the best employers of veterans in the country. In a survey done by Statista, more than 5,000 veterans in businesses with more than 1,000 employees were asked to evaluate working conditions and how friendly their employers were. New Mexico State was ranked […]
MILITARY
KRQE News 13

House fire near Old Town sparks questions about squatters in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Neighbors of an abandoned home that went up in flames earlier this week, believe squatters could be to blame for the fire. “It was just bound to happen,” said Jacob Montoya, he owns a wood working business close to the home on Zearing Avenue near Old Town. Montoya says he’s been anticipating […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Suspect who cut power to brewery at large

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local beer company is asking for the public’s help in finding a vandal who cut the power to their building and almost ruined thousands of gallons worth of beer early Thanksgiving morning. “I guess if someone is willing to come with a cutting torch, you scratch your head – what can […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Albuquerque, NM
KRQE News 13

First night of River of Lights kicks off

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Saturday kicks off a beloved Albuquerque holiday tradition. The gates just opened at the Botanic Garden for the River of Lights. It is just a beautiful calm night to come see more than 600 displays scattered throughout the garden. Saturday night, Mayor Tim Keller flipped the switch, turning on millions of lights. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

2 Albuquerque businesses go cashless to prevent robberies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A couple of well-known businesses are refusing to take cash because they’re tired of getting robbed. After getting robbed over and over again within the past few months, both Subway and Family Dollar on Montano Road and Taylor Ranch Road hope that going cashless, will keep the thieves away and keep their […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Fatal DWI suspect has first day in court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 19-year-old charged in a deadly DWI crash made his first court appearance Friday. Casino Salazar is accused of driving drunk and running into a GMC Saturday night near Morris and Montgomery. The other driver, Kevin Barton, was killed. He had just left with his three dogs to pick up dinner for […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

CYFD deputy secretary retiring next month

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The deputy secretary of the embattled New Mexico’s Children Youth and Family Department is retiring next month and they’ve announce his replacement. The department says Deputy Secretary Terry Locke is retiring to spend more time with his family. However, the department has faced constant criticism and questions over how it handles cases. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#The Office Of The Chief#Cyfd#New Mexico News Podcast#The Police Academy#Leeda#Assistant Special Agent#Krqe News#Albuquerque News
KRQE News 13

City encourages shopping local on Small Business Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City officials are encouraging the public to buy local this holiday season. Local leaders spent the afternoon visiting small businesses along Central from west downtown to Nob Hill. They’re celebrating Small Business Saturday and announcing the launch of Buy Local Month in December. Businesses, including “And Stuff Retail Collective, are also promoting […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Surveillance video shows autoshop burglary

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque business is offering a $1,000 reward for any information about a burglary that happened Wednesday night. Surveillance video from R & S Kawasaki near Lomas and I-40 shows a white pick-up truck back into the storefront. Three people are seen getting out of the truck and loading three lime green […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

CYFD deputy secretary retiring in December, replacement announced

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The deputy secretary of the embattled New Mexico’s Children Youth and Family Department is retiring in December and they’ve announced his replacement. The department says Deputy Secretary Terry Locke is retiring to spend more time with his family. However, the department has faced constant criticism and questions over how it handles cases. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRQE News 13

Man who cut power to brewery caught on video

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque brewery is asking for the public’s help in finding a man who almost destroyed thousands of dollars in beer. Wednesday night at Bombs Away Brewery off of Central and Wyoming, a man pulled up behind the brewery and cut the brewery’s power supply with a torch. The owner was alerted […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Farmington shooting victim’s condition unknown

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say one person was injured in a shooting in Farmington. The victim was taken to the hospital after a shooting at Westland Park. That person’s condition is unknown and it’s unclear if there are any suspects. The park is closed while police are investigating.
FARMINGTON, NM
KRQE News 13

Deputy-involved shooting suspect had multiple weapons in car

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a fatal deputy-involved shooting in northeast Albuquerque. Bernalillo County Sheriff Manny Gonzales says a deputy responded to a crash on Edith near Montaño. Witnesses told deputies another vehicle fled the scene and deputies soon found it near Edith and Nikanda. When they tried to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD investigates fatal westside crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a fatal crash on the westside on Wednesday afternoon. APD says it happened in the area of Paseo Del Norte and Calle Nortena. No word yet on what led to the crash but it involved a white pickup and an SUV at the intersection. KRQE News […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque crowds bundle up for early Black Friday shopping

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a cold and early morning for shoppers across Albuquerque Friday. many big box stores started opening between 5 and 7 a.m. and lines of people were ready to take advantage of Black Friday deals. Black Friday 2020 was non-existent in New Mexico. Then, all non-essential stores were shut down during […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy