Ti-Ahwaga Community Players to perform “A Christmas Story”

OWEGO, NY – Get in the holiday spirit with a stage adaption of a classic.

Back after their year off, the Ti-Ahwaga Community Players is once again performing A Christmas Story.

Based off the film, it tells the story of Ralphie Parker and his quest for the ultimate Christmas present, “a Legendary Official Red Ryder 200 Shot Carbine Action Range Model Air Rifle, with a Compass and this Thing Which Tells Time Built Right Into the Stock.”

If you’re interested in attending this year’s performances, you can catch the show Fridays, December 3rd and 10th at 8:00pm, Saturdays, December 4th and 11th at 8:00pm, and Sundays, December 5th and 12th at 2:00pm.

After the December 5th performance, there will be a special visit from Santa.

As in years prior, the concession stand will be open with Charcuterie boards, Christmas cookies, hot chocolate and meatloaf and red cabbage.

Grab your tickets here.

