ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Canoo opening Tulsa tech hub

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UjE14_0d49Nrkv00
Canoo EV Canoo EV (Image courtesy: ShareAlike 4.0 International)

TULSA, Okla. — During its third quarter earnings call, electric car maker Canoo announced plans for technology hub and software development center in Tulsa. The centers are expected to bring 375 high-paying jobs to the region, furthering Canoo’s investment in northeast Oklahoma.

>>>Bynum: “We lost Telsa because Mr. Musk wanted to live in Austin”

In June, Canoo announced a 400-acre mega micro-factory targeted to open in 2023 in the Pryor MidAmerica Industrial Park. It will be a full commercialization facility with a paint, body shop and general assembly plant brining in some 2,000 jobs.

To support Canoo’s operations and a diverse, skilled workforce, the George Kaiser Family Foundation and Canoo are partnering to attract, train and retain a dynamic and globally competitive Tulsa technology workforce.

A location and time frame have yet to be announced.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Coronavirus: Total US COVID-19 cases top 48 million

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the United States surpassed 48 million on Wednesday, with more than 2.3 million new coronavirus infections reported during the past 28 days. By Thursday night, U.S. COVID-19 cases totaled 48,126,373, and the nationwide death toll neared 776,000, according to a Johns Hopkins University...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
48K+
Followers
80K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy