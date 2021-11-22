Canoo opening Tulsa tech hub

Canoo EV Canoo EV (Image courtesy: ShareAlike 4.0 International)

TULSA, Okla. — During its third quarter earnings call, electric car maker Canoo announced plans for technology hub and software development center in Tulsa. The centers are expected to bring 375 high-paying jobs to the region, furthering Canoo’s investment in northeast Oklahoma.

>>>Bynum: “We lost Telsa because Mr. Musk wanted to live in Austin”

In June, Canoo announced a 400-acre mega micro-factory targeted to open in 2023 in the Pryor MidAmerica Industrial Park. It will be a full commercialization facility with a paint, body shop and general assembly plant brining in some 2,000 jobs.

To support Canoo’s operations and a diverse, skilled workforce, the George Kaiser Family Foundation and Canoo are partnering to attract, train and retain a dynamic and globally competitive Tulsa technology workforce.

A location and time frame have yet to be announced.

©2021 Cox Media Group