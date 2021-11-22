ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan reports 140 new school-related COVID-19 outbreaks

The State of Michigan reported Monday 140 new school-related COVID-19 outbreaks.

The new outbreaks come at a time when Michigan is seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases. Health experts say that the state is in a fourth surge and hospital leaders are saying the state is approaching the highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.

Michigan reports new school-related outbreaks every Monday.

New school outbreaks
New maps spark debate over majority-minority districts

Adam Hollier is a lieutenant in the Army Reserves, a paratrooper, Detroit native, a Democrat and a Black man. He is also a state senator who represents a majority-Black district that stretches across the northeastern edge of his economically battered and resilient hometown. That critical mass of Black voters, Hollier argues, ensures he has a chance to be elected and give voice to people who have long been ignored by the political system.
