ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Stephen Slaughter, 56 of Sharon Grove

By News Edge Newsroom
wkdzradio.com
 4 days ago

Funeral services for 56-year-old Stephen Slaughter of Sharon...

www.wkdzradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS News

FDA says Merck's COVID-19 pill is effective and the agency will seek advice on risks during pregnancy

Federal health regulators said an experimental COVID-19 pill from Merck is effective against the virus, but they will seek input from outside experts on risks of birth defects and other potential problems during pregnancy. The Food and Drug Administration posted its analysis of the pill ahead of a public meeting next week where academic and other experts will weigh in on its safety and effectiveness. The agency isn't required to follow the group's advice.
INDUSTRY
The Hill

US lawmakers arrive in Taiwan to meet with local officials

A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers arrived in Taiwan to meet with local officials as part of a much larger delegation trip to visit several Asian nations. “After celebrating Thanksgiving with U.S. troops in Korea, I just touched down in Taiwan. After stops in Japan and Korea, it’ll be good to connect with leaders here to discuss a whole host of economic and national security issues,” Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) tweeted on Thursday.
FOREIGN POLICY
newsnationnow.com

3 shot at North Carolina mall, including 10-year-old

DURHAM, N.C. (NewsNation Now) — Three people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, including a 10-year-old, after being hit with a ricochet bullet at a Durham, North Carolina, mall during Black Friday shopping. One person has been detained but police are still searching for people connected to the incident, Durham Police...
DURHAM, NC
CBS News

At least 52 dead in Russian mine collapse, officials say

A devastating explosion in a Siberian coal mine Thursday left 52 miners and rescuers dead about 820 feet underground, Russian officials said. Hours after a methane gas explosion and fire filled the mine with toxic fumes, rescuers found 14 bodies but then were forced to halt the search for 38 others because of a buildup of methane and carbon monoxide gas from the fire. Another 239 people were rescued.
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy