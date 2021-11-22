ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

ESPN projects Auburn to two different bowl games

By Zac Blackerby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OFq3n_0d49NGXO00

It’s that time of year.

That time where the teams that aren’t in contention anymore look ahead to the bowl season to see where their squad may spend part of the Holiday season.

In an ESPN+ article (paid subscription), Mark Schlabach and Kyle Bonagur predict every college football bowl game and they have Auburn slated in two different matchups.

Schlabach predicts that Auburn will face Texas Tech in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl on December 28. This game is played in Memphis, Tennessee in Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium.

Bonagur predicts that Auburn will face Kansas State in the Texas Bowl on January 1. That game is played in Houston, Texas in NRG Stadium.

Contact/Follow us @theauburnwire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
rolling out

Deion Sanders hospitalized

Jackson State Tigers head football coach Deion Sanders has been missing from the sideline for his team’s last two games and it’s been revealed that he underwent several surgeries. Sanders, who was also recently recovering from a surgery on his foot, used social media to update his fans that he had several other undisclosed operations but was on the mend.
COLLEGE SPORTS
AOL Corp

College coach fired after sideline incident

After just 13 games, Jimmy Lake’s time as Washington’s head coach ended Sunday, sources told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. Washington confirmed the Yahoo Sports report via statement from athletic director Jen Cohen:. "Making a head coaching change in any sport is difficult, recognizing that the decision impacts coaches, staff, student-athletes...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

No. 3 Team In The Country Goes Down On Saturday Night

For the second time this season, Purdue spoiled an undefeated Big Ten team’s season. On Saturday night, the Boilermakers defeated Michigan State by a final score of 40-29. ESPN analyst Lee Corso put the Spartans on upset alert before this game even began, saying “Michigan State is going to get beat this week and they’re out [of the College Football Playoff picture] anyhow.”
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
State
Tennessee State
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Houston, TX
College Sports
City
Memphis, TX
Houston, TX
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ryan Day reacts to Michigan football's resounding 42-27 win over Ohio State

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Ohio State has made it well-known that it’s put a premium on The Game, but it turns out this year it didn’t really matter. Michigan football made the OSU game a point of emphasis this year, from the ‘Beat Ohio’ drill, to signage in the weight room, to other things that haven’t been spoken of publicly. It worked. The Wolverines dominated the Buckeyes, 42-27, in Ann Arbor on Saturday.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Look: Video Of Nebraska Cheerleader Is Going Viral

On Friday afternoon, the Nebraska Cornhuskers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes in a matchup of Big Ten West programs. Early on, it looked like Nebraska would finally end the season on a high note. The Huskers jumped out to a 21-6 lead in the second half and looked to be en route to a comfortable win.
NEBRASKA STATE
The Spun

NFL Hall Of Famer Passed Away This Morning

NFL Hall of Famer Curley Culp passed away early this morning, according to a statement released by his family. The legendary nose tackle’s wife, Collette Bloom Culp, shared a message of her husband’s passing on his Twitter account Saturday. “On behalf of our family and with a broken heart, I...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Bowl Games#Texas Bowl#American Football#Texas Tech#Kansas State#Auburn News
saturdaytradition.com

Another FBS head coach has been fired, bringing total to 15 this season

The coaching carousel will add another stop to the list during this college football season. Louisiana Tech is firing coach Skip Holtz after the season finale on Saturday against host Rice, according to reporter Brett McMurphy:. This marks the 15th vacancy this season:. Holtz has coached at Louisiana Tech since...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Gatorsports.com

Here's where Florida football is projected to play a bowl game before the FSU matchup

Heading into the final week of the regular season, Florida is at risk of failing to become bowl eligible for the first time in four years. The Gators (5-6, 2-6 SEC) ended their conference schedule with four consecutive losses, resulting in the firing of fourth-year coach Dan Mullen. Saturday’s opponent, rival Florida State, is also playing for its sixth win after starting out the season 0-4.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Facebook
247Sports

Bowl projections: College Football Playoff coming into focus, New Year's Six locks

College football chaos is here during rivalry weekend following Michigan's stunning win over Ohio State, a result that tossed this week's College Football Playoff and bowl projections into a blender. Jim Harbaugh's first victory over the Buckeyes snapped an eight-game losing streak in the series and pushes the Wolverines into the Big Ten Championship, one win away from the program's first playoff berth.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Roll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Alabama lands a big commitment as Iron Bowl looms

Happy Black Friday, everyone. Where has the football season gone? Here we are the day before the Iron Bowl again. Your previews:. Anderson is just one of the many talented future pros on an Alabama defense that ranks among the top 20 in yards per play versus FBS opponents (4.87), success rate in non-garbage time (37.7 percent), and predicted points added per play (0.117). Those may not be the elite numbers the Crimson Tide posted last decade, but, paired with a Heisman candidate at quarterback and a talented group of players around him, it’s good enough to beat Auburn on the road, set up a huge SEC Championship Game matchup with No. 1 Georgia, and keep Alabama’s College Football Playoff aspirations alive.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Photo Of This Sad Ohio State Fan Is Going Viral

It’s a bad day to be an Ohio State Buckeyes fan. The No. 2 Buckeyes controlled their destiny heading into Saturday’s rivalry clash against the No. 5 Michigan Wolverines. A win and they’d cement their spot in the Big Ten Championship with eyes on the College Football Playoff. A loss was never under consideration.
OHIO STATE
On3.com

WATCH: Fight breaks out near end of Oregon State-Oregon game

Tempers were high near the end of the Oregon State-Oregon rivalry game Saturday, with several players involved in a fight in the fourth quarter. Flags and fists were flying as both benches cleared and received unsportsmanlike conduct penalties. One Beavers player was even ejected for his role in the incident....
OREGON STATE
FanSided

Projected CFP rankings after Michigan beat Ohio State

Michigan winning The Game over Ohio State has massive implications in the next College Football Playoff Rankings. For the first time in a decade, the Michigan football team has beaten arch-rival Ohio State on the gridiron. Not only will the Wolverines be playing in their first Big Ten Championship game...
MICHIGAN STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
95K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy