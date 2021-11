The Los Angeles Lakers have been off to a severely underwhelming start, currently sitting at the 7th seed in the west with a 10-11 record. Even more worrying is the fact that the Lakers currently have the 20th best defense in the NBA, this is despite LeBron James and company being the only team so far to have played two matches (after Sunday’s game against the Detroit Pistons) each against the Houston Rockets, Detroit Pistons, and the Oklahoma City Thunder—the NBA’s three bottom defenses—in their first 22 games. As Tom Haberstroh tweets:

