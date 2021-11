“One day, he struck on an opportunity to buy some fuel oil. The situation was a microcosm of the inefficiencies of the Soviet system. An oil refinery in Ukraine was producing fuel oil to supply several power stations. When a mild winter came, the power stations used less, and so the refinery had excess supplies. With no other instructions on where to deliver it, the director of the refinery simply told his employees to dig holes in the nearby forest and pour the fuel oil into them. From a situation like that one, Tarasov soon found himself with meaningful quantities of Soviet fuel oil to sell.” -The World for Sale: Money, Power and the Traders who Barter the Earth’s Resources, by Javier Blas & Jack Farchy.

