ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kevin Garnett Reveals His All-Time NBA Starting 5

By Matt Hladik
The Spun
The Spun
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kevin Garnett has never been shy about expressing his opinions about basketball, both during and after his Hall of Fame playing career. In a recent appearance on Barstool Sports’ “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast, KG was put on the spot and asked to name his all-time NBA starting five. After...

thespun.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Kevin Garnett
Person
Wilt Chamberlain
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Magic Johnson
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Kevin Durant
basketballnews.com

Kevin Garnett has a 'different level of respect' for LeBron, Jordan

The following article first appeared on BasketballNetwork.net:. Kevin Garnett’s documentary, "Anything Is Possible," debuted Friday on Showtime, and it was a treat. The doc captures everything, from draft night to Garnett winning his only NBA championship with the Celtics. Intertwined with stories about playing against the all-time greats, dealing with controversies, plus the plethora of behind-the-scenes anecdotes, "Anything Is Possible" is Garnett’s way of closing one book and allowing a different interest of his to take over.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hall Of Fame#Barstool Sports#All Star#Mj#The Boston Celtics
Decider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Kevin Garnett: Anything Is Possible’ on Showtime, an Insider Look At One of the Most Intense Superstars in NBA History

There was never a basketball player quite like Kevin Garnett before Kevin Garnett, and it doesn’t seem likely that there will ever be another quite like him again. In the new feature-length Showtime documentary Kevin Garnett: Anything Is Possible, we get a first-hand look at one of the most intense and driven players the sport has ever seen. He’s a man who set a template for a generation of prep-to-pro players, left a terrified wake of opponents, and led two franchises to glory over a two-decade career in the NBA, and the story of his life and incredible career is on display here.
NBA
uticaphoenix.net

‘I’m a Frosted Flakes Man’: Kevin Garnett Denies Ever Telling

Kevin Garnett may have earned a reputation as one of the NBA’s most brutal trash-talkers during his days playing in the league, but there’s one insult that made its way around the internet that he wants fans to know he isn’t responsible for. In January 2013 when Garnett played for...
NBA
The FADER

The directors of the new Kevin Garnett documentary on how to properly chronicle a legend

The creators of Kevin Garnett: Anything is Possible had a difficult task ahead of them. Perhaps not as difficult as getting a shot up against KG (even after the whistle blows), but delicate nonetheless. Daniel B. Levin and Eric Newman had to put together a documentary that both illustrated the importance of KG to a broad audience and provided enough juice to appeal to the diehards already acquainted with the MVP’s origin story.
NBA
SLAM

Kevin Garnett Opens Up About the Early Years and How He’d Have a ‘Three Ball’ If He Was Playing Today

This story appears in an entire special issue dedicated to the Big Ticket. Shop now. It’s mid-morning on the West Coast, where Kevin Garnett lives now, and the sun is shining through the window behind him, gleaming off his Larry O’Brien trophy (“Just always know when you see me, you see her, and when you see her, you see me”) as well as his luxuriously moisturized bald dome (“It’s all coconut oil and sunshine, it ain’t built for everybody, you know what I’m sayin’?”). KG is 44 now, five years removed from his last NBA game, but he still looks like he could get out there right now and give somebody buckets.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
SLAM

Looking Back at Kevin Garnett’s Legacy and His Monumental Impact on the Game

This story appears in an entire special issue dedicated to the Big Ticket. Shop now. Let’s get something out of the way right up front—Kevin Garnett’s No. 21 not being retired by the Timberwolves yet is some straight-up bullshit. Garnett retired in 2016 after 21 seasons, was elected to the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility, finished his career back in Minnesota out of respect for Flip Saunders when he could have just let the clock run out in Brooklyn. But that’s not who Kevin Garnett was. That’s not who Kevin Garnett is. Did he want something from it? Yes. He wanted a chance to finally get equity in the franchise that he elevated, to own part of what he built. That didn’t happen. It still hasn’t happened. Maybe it never happens. Maybe certain bridges that burned never get rebuilt. Because of all that, Garnett has flatly stated he doesn’t even want the Wolves to retire his number. But dog, you do it anyway. You give him his day at the arena he poured so much blood, sweat and tears into. He may not have delivered the Wolves a championship, but he gave them so much more than that.
NBA
Chicago Sun-Times

Breaking down film on Kevin Garnett

Before Kevin Garnett made a decision that altered the NBA’s trajectory forever, he made one that altered his own. His choice to move to Chicago and play his senior year at Farragut Academy followed a fight he was involved in before his senior year at Mauldin High School in Mauldin, South Carolina. Garnett’s mother had two options for where her son could finish high school: Los Angeles or Chicago.
NBA
Boston

Kevin Garnett hid his basketball playing from his mom as a teen

Garnett told Jimmy Kimmel that his mother only found out about him joining the school basketball team one year before he declared for the NBA draft. Back in 1995, Kevin Garnett kicked off a renaissance of “prep-to-pro” players by jumping directly from high school to the NBA, paving the way for the likes of Kobe Bryant, Jermaine O’Neal, Tracy McGrady, and LeBron James.
NBA
NESN

Kevin Garnett Hilariously Recalls ‘Holy (Expletive)’ Moment With Kevin McHale

Kevin Garnett is the gift that keeps on giving. The former Boston Celtics big man and Hall of Famer was a machine on the court, but has since gotten his feet wet acting with Adam Sandler’s “Uncut Gems” and now has a released a documentary about his life and career on Showtime called, “Kevin Garnett: Anything Is Possible.”
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Kevin Garnett Delivers Rare Praise To LeBron James

Kevin Garnett and LeBron James had a ton of run-ins with one another throughout their respective primes. During his time with the Miami Heat especially, LeBron was able to get the better of KG during a time in which the Celtics felt like their potential dynasty was being tampered with. Those Heat Vs. Celtics rivalries were bitter at times, and it became quite clear that Garnett didn't like LeBron. Even in recent interviews, Garnett has tried to downplay what LeBron has done throughout his career.
NBA
NESN

Jayson Tatum Admits Kevin Garnett Was His Favorite Celtics Player

It looks like Jayson Tatum had a chance to check out Kevin Garnett’s new documentary. The Boston Celtics legend recently released “Kevin Garnett: Anything Is Possible” on Showtime, chronicling his journey to the NBA, the hilarious way he saved his money when he got there and everything in between. Hopefully...
NBA
firstsportz.com

“He is a real one”- Kevin Garnett defends LeBron James’ Competitive Spirit

One of the buzzing stories in the NBA for the past week has been LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart’s bloody scuffle. The altercation between these players happened on Sunday when the LA Lakers were hosted by the Detroit Pistons at the Little Caesars Arena. Whatever transpired between these two players...
NBA
FOX Sports

Skip Bayless reacts to Kevin Garnett defending LeBron amidst questions about on-court reputation I UNDISPUTED

After being suspended for recklessly hitting Isaiah Stewart earlier this week, LeBron James' on-court reputation has come into question. However, on a recent podcast, former rival Kevin Garnett spoke highly of the King's competitive edge, saying quote: 'A lot of people don’t know that Bron James, he don’t say it loud, but he’ll bleep talk back to you. Bron a real one.' Skip Bayless reacts to KG's comments and what he wants more from LeBron moving forward.
NBA
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
288K+
Followers
43K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy