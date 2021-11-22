KeyBank Leads $200MM Credit Facility for Espresso Capital

BRT Apartments Corp. entered into an amended credit facility with VNB New York, LLC, an affiliate of Valley National Bank. The facility allows BRT, subject to compliance with borrowing base requirements and other conditions, to borrow up to $35 million, and up to a potential $60 million pursuant to an uncommitted accordion feature, for the acquisition of multi-family properties. The facility further provides that of the amount available to be borrowed, $15 million may be used for operating expenses. The facility bears an annual interest rate of 25 basis points over the prime rate with a floor of 3.50%, matures in three years, and is secured by BRT’s pledge of its equity interests in certain wholly-owned unencumbered properties and the accounts maintained by BRT at the lender. Net proceeds received from the sale, financing or refinancing of BRT’s wholly-owned properties are required to be used to repay amounts outstanding under the facility.

REAL ESTATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO