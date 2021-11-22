ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athlete wins appeal to overturn 5-year ban for match-fixing

 5 days ago

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — A Russian badminton player won his appeal on Monday to overturn a five-year ban because his alleged involvement in betting and match-fixing was not proven.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said it upheld Nikita Khakimov’s appeal against the Badminton World Federation’s ruling of one year ago “due to the lack of concrete evidence.”

Khakimov was alleged to have offered a player money to manipulate a match at a European event in 2018.

An investigation appointed by badminton’s governing body also accused him of destroying evidence to conceal corruption.

CAS said its judges found there was “insufficient evidence to prove that the alleged misconduct had occurred.”

Sports
101 WIXX

Badminton-Russian Khakimov’s match-fixing ban overturned

(Reuters) – Russian Nikita Khakimov’s five-year ban from all badminton-related activities on charges of betting and match-fixing has been overturned following a successful appeal, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Monday. Khakimov, 33, was suspended by the Badminton World Federation (BWF) in December last year after being...
TENNIS
