When it comes to approaching a career as a venture capitalist, I have several factors working against me: I am young, female and a minority. I knew from the outset that my climb to the top would be rocky, studded with roadblocks. I also knew that I would be discounted or outright ignored as I tried to reach success. A very small number of venture capital managers are female, and an even smaller number are Asian females. I was not working under the assumption that my journey would be smooth. However, I did know that I had just as much to offer the VC world as anyone else.

ECONOMY ・ 7 DAYS AGO