Presidential Election

GOP Senator Decries His Party's Blockade Of Biden Nominees — While Blocking A Nominee

By Amanda Terkel
HuffingtonPost
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSen. Jim Risch (Idaho) criticized his fellow Republican senators Saturday, saying he disagreed with their blockade on President Joe Biden’s diplomatic nominees. “I have been a critic of this since I started on the Foreign Relations Committee,” said Risch, who is the top Republican on the committee. “I was a governor....

Joanne Blalock
2d ago

I don't understand how they the Republicans can look at themselves in the mirror and say I am doing a fantastic job for the country.

Ken Walker
2d ago

The U.S. Senate is the most undemocratic institution in America, with the ability for a single Senator to block nominations;and the filibuster, which requires 60 votes to advance legislation for debate.

Black Coffee
3d ago

The facts are Democrats and thir last two presidents Obama and now Biden, set out to connect with Republicans and work across the aisle for "THE PEOPLE". From various confirmations to medical coverage for all, Republikkkans have been a modernized front against American people of colors interests, which are basically "human interests" FOR ALL. But the diminishing numbers of the largest ethnicity, wants to maintain the former positions and implement fear and continual injustice. However, we are not going to be a united front against foreign terrorists as a country UNLESS "AMERICAN AFRICANS are treated equally and issued the reparations for the continual malice, disrespect, inhumane treatment, lawless and unreasonable injustices. I think there are some changes, but nowhere near the ease of the amount we could actually accomplish.

