Environment

Warming trend leads to Thanksgiving rain followed by more cold

By Todd Warren
KTAL
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLook for the sunshine to stick around into Wednesday. Clouds will begin to increase Wednesday and rain will begin to move into the area late Wednesday night and Thanksgiving morning. Sunshine and colder air return for the rest of the holiday weekend. Monday was a mostly sunny and cooler...

www.arklatexhomepage.com

Comments / 0

WFMJ.com

Accumulating snow is possible this weekend

Hopefully, everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving and Black Friday!. If you plan on heading out this weekend, you could be dealing with some slick roads depending on the time. Snow showers are expected to arrive this afternoon as low pressure will track down from the northwest and slide southeast. The timing of the snow showers are expected to arrive after 4 pm so if you have some shopping to get done this weekend, the earlier the better.
CBS Miami

Cold Fronts Bring More Than Just Cool Dry Air To South Florida

Miami (CBSMiami) — We all know what to expect with the typical South Florida cold fronts that impact the area from October through March.  A warm breeze with a shower and storm is followed by a cooler drier northwest wind as the skies clear. Often we are waking up to temperatures in the 50s with a cool breeze the following morning. Here on the east coast, however, the fronts can also be accompanied by a haze and a smell of smoke. This is from fires, either wild or controlled burns, that are now upwind of the area thanks to the change...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Winter weather advisory in SE Michigan: Timing, how much snow to expect

DETROIT – A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Detroit and most of Southeast Michigan from 3:00 p.m. to midnight. Scattered flurries are possible just after The Game’s kickoff. More widespread, steady snow will arrive afterward. Accumulations will occur on grassy and paved surfaces. Snow becomes more scattered by late tonight. On and off snowflakes are possible tomorrow with some sunshine. Higher temperatures return by the middle of next week.
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
CBS Baltimore

First Snow Of Season Could Bring Slick Spots, Little Accumulation To Parts Of Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An area of low pressure will dive into the mid-Atlantic overnight bringing the chance for sprinkles or flurries and snow showers to the northern portion of Maryland. Moisture will be limited with this system as it moves through our area. Temperatures should remain above freezing during this time for much of central Maryland, so little to no accumulation is expected. Instead, any accumulation will be confined to areas along the Maryland-Pennsylvania line, and in western Maryland, and will not amount to much. A snow shower could sneak as far south as Baltimore, but again temperatures will remain above freezing during this time. Little to no impact is expected for local travelers returning from their Thanksgiving destination. However, if you were lucky enough to spend your Thanksgiving holiday in western Maryland, some slick spots can’t be ruled out overnight and into Sunday morning.  
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Slight Rain And Snow, But Mostly Clear Travel Conditions Saturday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Saturday will see some good travel weather for those returning home after visiting friends and family for Thanksgiving. A weak system is moving through the southwestern part of Minnesota, traveling parallel to Interstate 94. The area is slightly warmer than the rest of the state, seeing temperatures in the mid-30s to start out the day. North of the system, there are some quick bursts of snow hitting the north metro, though since it is so warm, the flakes are mostly evaporating before they reach the ground. WCCO Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says there’s a possibility of freezing rain in Benson up to...
wgno.com

Warming trend and rain chances on the way!

Happy Saturday! Temperatures overnight reached near freezing in many spots, and a freeze warning across Northshore and Mississippi Gulf Coast locations went into effect overnight. We’ll be warmer tonight as rain in the area returns late Saturday into Sunday!. Again, some more traditional late November weather in southeast Louisiana’s forecast...
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Rain, Snow Mix Followed By Sunshine

CHICAGO (CBS) — A system moving to the north of our area brings us a slight chance for a few showers today, perhaps mixing with a bit of early morning snow. Friday only reached 30 but today climbs to a season level in the low 40s with partly sunny skies as clouds decrease later in the day. Similar temps on Sunday with mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions. November 27Normal- 43Friday- 30Today- 42Sunrise- 6:56am ForecastToday- Slight chance of a shower with a little snow mixing in early, then some sunshine, high of 42.Tonight- Low of 30Sunday- Sun and 41. A slight weekend warmup.A stray shower today and some sun.Not as cold as Friday. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued in DeKalb, McHenry, Kane counties until noon. Freezing rain and sleet may leave a light ice glaze in these areas.
CBS Denver

NOAA Outlook For Early December Keeps Colorado Warm And Dry

DENVER (CBS4) – NOAA released their outlook for the first two weeks of December on Saturday and if you’re hoping for a change to the recent dry and warm weather pattern then you’ll be disappointed. With Colorado’s worsening drought conditions we can only hope that there’s something in the pipeline to make this outlook end up being wrong. NOAA released their 6-10 day and 8-14 day outlooks this morning. Needless to say they are depressing! Here's to hoping they are wrong! (6-10 day below … the 8-14 is basically the same) #COwx #4wx pic.twitter.com/YrffccI08G — Chris Spears (@ChrisCBS4) November 27, 2021 The 6-10...
KTAL

Rain likely Saturday night, sunshine returns Sunday afternoon

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A cold front moving through the ArkLaTex Saturday night will keep our weather cool and rainy overnight. A few lingering showers will be possible early Sunday morning before the rain quickly ends, bringing dry and sunny weather Sunday afternoon. Light rain has developed across most of...
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Breezy With A Little More Sunshine

CHICAGO (CBS) — Expect breezy weather with a little more sunshine in the Chicago area Saturday afternoon. Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a low temperature of 28 degrees. Sunday will be breezy and partly cloudy with a high temperature of 41 degrees. Temperatures will still in the 40s for most of the week. A flurry mixed with light rain is possible on Monday, but chances are low.
