Records: Man facing 13 charges, multiple felonies in connection to killing of Big Stone Gap Police Officer Michael Chandler
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A man suspected of killing Big Stone Gap Police Officer Michael Chandler has been indicted by Wise County officials, court documents show.First responders travel over state lines to pay respects to fallen Officer Chandler
According to the Virginia Judiciary Online Case Information System and released indictments, a Special Grand Jury has charged Michael Donivan White of Big Stone Gap with:
- Aggravated Murder
- Felony Murder
- Possession of Schedule I/II Substances With Intent to Distribute
- Possession of a Firearm while in Possession of Schedule I/II Substances
- Shooting in Commission of Possession of Schedule I/II Substances
- Shooting in Commission of Murder
- Use of a Firearm in Commission of Aggravated Murder
- Possession of a Firearm by a Felon
- Possession of Ammunition by a Felon
- Brandishing a Firearm
- Reckless Handling of Firearms
- Discharging a Firearm in Public
- Disorderly Conduct
According to White’s indictment, the Aggravated Murder charge alone calls for a mandatory minimum punishment of life in prison.Gov. Northam to attend funeral service for fallen Big Stone Gap Officer Chandler
According to Virginia State Police (VSP), on the morning of Nov. 13 Chandler was asked to perform a welfare check on an individual in a vacant residence on Orr Street in Big Stone Gap. The report says that when Chandler arrived, he “encountered at least on individual” and was shot during the encounter.Man matching description of Big Stone Gap fatal shooting suspect extradited
Chandler was taken to a local hospital and was later flown to Johnson City Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries. It was his 29th birthday.
Court records say White's arraignment on unrelated charges is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday morning at the Wise Circuit Courthouse.

