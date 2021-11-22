‘Figure Fantasy’ Has Been Soft-Launched Across Select Regions

What are jerboas? Why, they're desert rodents that can REALLY jump! Trapped in a cage for much of your life, it's time …. What are jerboas? Why, they're desert rodents that can REALLY jump! Trapped in a cage for much of your life, it's time to bust out and face adversity in Jump Jerboa, an unforgiving, minimalist one-button micro platformer! You will fail over and over, but in the end the freedom will be well worth the pain... right? Jump Jerboa is packed with challenging micro-levels. Play as a jerboa who must escape a facility filled with countless death traps. Jump Jerboa features: • One touch controls. Great for gaming on the go! • Minimalist presentation and gameplay! • Tough as nails, handcrafted levels! • 90 levels and more to come! • Several obstacle types including portals and jump pads! • Fancy chip-tune music! • Retro-induced pixel art! Jump Jerboa is a labor of love from a mostly solo game developer.
