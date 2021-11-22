ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Figure Fantasy' Has Been Soft-Launched Across Select Regions

By TouchArcade Staff
 5 days ago

Komoe Technology Limited is bringing its 3D figurine-themed mobile game to Android users this month with its Figure Fantasy soft launch event. Eager players in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, and Indonesia can get first dibs on the idle title on Google Play, from November 16th at 11:00 AM to...

