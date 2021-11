Batter-up! Senior softball starts swinging. Lake Placid Men’s Senior Softball is gearing up for their 2022 winter league. Each season the league builds new teams with those interested. Games are played at the Highlands Sports Complex in Sebring on Mondays and Wednesdays each week at starting at 10:00 a.m. from January through March. The league is open to men 60 years old and older.

