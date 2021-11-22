ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Reuniting with my high school history teacher

By Curt Swarm, Empty Nest
southeastiowaunion.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe called him Mr. Johnson. Today he is Bob. He was my high school history teacher in Monroe. This was before Monroe had their high school fire and was thrown into emergency consolidation with arch rival, Prairie City. It would be called PCM—Prairie City Monroe. Legend has it that Monroe wanted...

www.southeastiowaunion.com

Comments / 0

Related
Slate

A Teacher Our Local High School Allowed a Drunken Party at Her House

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here. A few weeks ago, my 16-year-old daughter was invited to spend the night at the home of her friend “Ella.” Ella’s mom is a teacher at the school my daughter attends, so I see the mom a few times a week when I’m picking Ella up from school. We’re generally friendly but have never had explicit conversations around expectations for the kids regarding drinking, curfew, etc. Well, the sleepover did not go well. It appears Ella’s parents weren’t home, and the kids hosted a party. One attendee, who goes to a different high school, drove drunk on the way back from the party and smashed someone’s mailbox. My own daughter came back around 3 a.m.; she seemed sober but tired, and said things at the party “got weird” and she just wanted to come home.
EDUCATION
southeastiowaunion.com

Pekin schools off Tuesday for funeral of elementary associate

Pekin schools will be closed on Tuesday, Nov. 23rd so staff may attend the funeral of colleague, Dixie Chapman. The Pekin Child Care Center will also be closed. “We apologize for any inconvenience to families,” said a news release from the school, “but understand the circumstances that make this necessary.”
EDUCATION
CBS 58

St. Thomas More High School to participate in charity event for school teachers

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- St. Thomas More High School will join nonprofits across the world participating in GivingTuesday, the global day of giving and generosity, on Tuesday, Nov. 30, to offer donors the opportunity to directly fund items and equipment requested by school teachers for their classrooms. According to a...
CHARITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Bay News 9

Gibbs High School art students pay tribute to local history

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — 35 young artists honored local history through a new and beautiful creation!. These students are part of Gibbs High School's Mural Club. This week, they are working on a mural for St. Petersburg Distillery, which is right across from their school. The site of the mural faces the school's parking lot, so students will be able to enjoy this art piece every day!
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville High School teacher earns a rare recognition

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville High School teacher Pam Brown is receiving a prestigious award. “I was floored, completely floored, and humbled by it,” Brown said. Ford Unsung Heroes of COVID is a national award given to Black educators who pushed through the pandemic with positivity. Brown teaches special education...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The Guardian

History Graduate - Aspiring History Teacher

History Graduate - Aspiring History Teacher | Hammersmith & Fulham, West London. Are you a First-Class History Graduate, interested in a career within teaching?. Do you like the idea of gaining classroom experience this year, and then starting your teacher training from September 2022?. Ribbons & Reeves are currently working...
whatsupmag.com

Broadneck High School Teacher Named Health Educator of the Year

Annapolis, MD- Broadneck High School teacher Melissa Quigley has been named Health Education Teacher of the Year by SHAPE Maryland. This award is given annually to teachers who, in addition to possessing outstanding teaching skills, are positive role models and exhibit the qualities of personal health and fitness their daily lives.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Football#My High#Art#Prairie City Plainsmen#Pcm Mustangs#French#Burlington
MySanAntonio

Texas student hits, berates Black teacher at Fort Worth area high school

Police are investigating an incident allegedly involving a Texas high school student and a teacher that was captured on video and recently posted to social media. The footage appears to show a student hitting and shouting at a Black teacher before making a phone call in front of classmates in which the student comments on the teacher's race.
TEXAS STATE
CharlotteObserver.com

NC Pastor: I want my kids uncomfortable with the history they learn at school

I signed up to serve on the media review committee for my middle daughter’s public school library. Meetings are at 7:45 a.m. I am not a morning person and I do not know how I am going to manage one more thing, but as the white Christian mother of three public school students it is very important to me to have influence over what materials my daughters are exposed to in school.
EDUCATION
schillingshow.com

No-go SRO: Teacher assaulted, hell breaks loose at Monticello High School

It was a terrible day at Albemarle County’s Monticello High School (MHS). Unofficial reports from multiple parties describe an MHS teacher being assaulted on campus. This occurred when an upset student “charged” from a counselor’s office. As the teacher tried to stop the student, the teacher was punched several times in the head, with injuries so severe that he was transported from the school by ambulance. The offending student later was removed in handcuffs upon arrival of Albemarle County Police.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Army
southeastiowaunion.com

What will a scholarship do for me?

Editor’s note: This is part one of a three-part series on scholarships courtesy of the Greater Jefferson County Foundation. “a grant or payment made to support a student's education, awarded on the basis of academic or other achievement…”. There are many scholarships available in the Jefferson County community to assist...
CHARITIES
southeastiowaunion.com

Friends of HCHC Scholarship being offered

Applications are currently being accepted for a scholarship and loan program through the Friends of Henry County Health Center. Individuals that are interested in a health occupation are eligible for the scholarship. Applicants must also be a resident of Henry County, an employee of Henry County Health Center (HCHC) or...
HENRY COUNTY, IA
TheDailyBeast

Teacher: My School Demanded I Take Down Pride Flag From Classroom, So I Quit

A Michigan middle school teacher says he told his bosses to shove their job after they ordered him to take down a Pride flag in his classroom. Russell Ball, who identifies as bisexual, said an email went out to staff at Three Rivers Middle School on Friday telling them not to display the Pride flag—so he was left with no choice but to hand in his resignation Monday. Ball, 33, told MLive: “To me, the flag stands for love and inclusion for everybody, not just for members of the LGBTQ community... Removing the flag kind of felt like I was being complicit in suppressing and continuously marginalizing the students that have already been significantly marginalized, and I wasn’t gonna take a part in that.” Ball said he initially ignored the order to remove his flag, but then got a text from the assistant principal demanding he take it down, so he quit. “It’s something that’s so important to me, that my students have that safe space, that I wasn’t willing to continue in education without it,” he said. The school hasn’t commented on the incident.
THREE RIVERS, MI
KSLTV

Clearfield High coach and teacher fired in troubled Davis County School District

A teacher and coach at Clearfield High School has been fired for allegedly leaving an aggressive, threatening voicemail for a student. Tuesday afternoon the Davis County School District announced Don Eck had been terminated after the district said in a statement that discipline was needed after an investigation into the alleged phone message that placed Eck on administrative leave Oct. 25.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

Riverside’s North High School math teachers concept under review: Letters

Re “ Lawmakers to meet with school board after teacher mocks Native American dance” (Nov. 11):. Regarding the fallout from the video of the North High School math teacher, I pose these questions with my answers: Given today’s social climate, was it boneheaded of the teacher to continue using the infamous strategy to emphasize a mnemonic device? Yes. Did the teacher act out of malicious intent?
RIVERSIDE, CA
southeastiowaunion.com

Mt. Pleasant High School fundraising for marching band uniforms

The Mt. Pleasant High School Music Department is seeking funds for new marching band uniforms, along with new tuxedos and concert dresses for the chamber choir. Currently, the goal is to raise $110,000, with all proceeds going toward the music department. The average life span of the uniforms are somewhere...
HIGH SCHOOL
southeastiowaunion.com

United Church Women meet

Mike and Shirley Massey attended the marriage of their daughter, Michelle (Massey) Hoffman to Jerry Campbell, both of Cedar Rapids on Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Arches National Park in Noab, Utah. Others attending were Michelle's daughter, Ashley Hoffman and her grandmother, Ramona Von Sprecken of Maquoketa, as well as...
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy