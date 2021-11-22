Lafayette man arrested for allegedly exposing himself in alley

Exponent File Photo

A Lafayette man was arrested for allegedly exposing himself in an alley, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Monday.

Ronald Louden II, age not given, was reportedly found passed out on the ground with the lower half of his body exposed Saturday night. Louden was told to cover up, to which he denied having been exposed in the first place, according to the affidavit.

Officers developed probable cause to arrest Louden for a Nov. 11 residential entry, and when searching his being, found two prescription pill bottles that included diazepam, amphetamine/dextroamphetamine, buprenorphine hydrochloride and an unknown substance. Officers also located 1.39 grams of marijuana and a grinder, the affidavit states.

Louden was booked in the Tippecanoe County Jail and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and public nudity.