ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Masks again required in western NY county as virus spreads

By Associated Press
WCAX
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Masks are again required indoors in Erie County because of a spike in COVID-19 positives and hospitalizations in...

www.wcax.com

Comments / 0

Related
J.M. Lesinski

State of Emergency Declared in New York State

A shot of the 198 Highway in Buffalo, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. As news of the new omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to grow, New York state has officially responded. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul issued a state of emergency yesterday, with the projected length of the state of emergency to last until January 15, 2022.
WCAX

New Hampshire, Vermont asked to test deer for COVID-19

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - With hunting season underway, wildlife agencies in New Hampshire and Vermont have started testing for COVID-19 in white-tailed deer, as antibodies for the virus have been found in deer in other states. New Hampshire and Vermont were approached by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and...
VERMONT STATE
CBS New York

Gov. Hochul: No Known Cases Of New COVID Variant ‘Omicron’ In New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There is growing concern over a new COVID-19 variant that could spread faster, and may put vaccines to the test. Those fears have already led to widespread travel restrictions, CBS2’s Kevin Rincon reported Friday. The new variant called “Omicron” originated in South Africa. It has roughly 50 mutations, including 30 on the spike protein, health officials said. “This strain has the most mutations that we’ve seen out of any other variant. We don’t really want that to change too much where the vaccine is no longer efficacious,” said Dr. Purvi Parikh, an immunologist at NYU Langone Health. Parikh said even...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WCAX

Vermont tracking COVID outbreaks at long-term care facilities

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont health officials are tracking 12 active COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care facilities. The largest is at Crescent Manor Nursing Home and Rehab Center in Bennington. The Vermont Health Department confirms to Channel 3 News that as of Wednesday, 70 people there have been infected and...
VERMONT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Holland Sentinel

Allegan County: Virus spread at record levels

ALLEGAN — This week the Allegan County Health Department reported COVID-19 virus transmission in the county had reached its highest level since the beginning of the pandemic. The county is reporting more than 800 new COVID-19 infections per 100,000 people per week and COVID-19 test positivity rates of 21.56 percent,...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
WCAX

Hochul: Order boosts hospital capacity ahead of new variant

NEW YORK (AP) - Gov. Kathy Hochul has announced an executive order aimed at boosting hospital capacity ahead of a potential winter spike in COVID-19 cases. She announced the new protocol Friday amid warnings about a new and highly transmissible coronavirus variant known as “omicron,” which has not yet been detected in New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 2-Day Total Of 1,324 New Cases

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 1,324 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths over the past 48 hours. Of the new cases, 1,121 are confirmed cases and 203 are probable. This is the COVID-19 Update for Nov. 26, 2021. In the last 48 hours, 1,324 new cases were reported to the Health Department. Of these, 1,121 are confirmed cases and 203 are probable cases. pic.twitter.com/1NJwsCbj54 — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) November 26, 2021 There have been 9,253 total hospitalizations and 148,118 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,439. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WCAX

Businesses, shoppers navigate new stage of the pandemic

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While state and federal officials monitor the new omicron coronavirus variant, Vermonters are contemplating what it means for them. Our Calvin Cutler hit the streets to find out how people are navigating the pandemic. It’s another pandemic Black Friday but because of vaccines, it looks different...
BURLINGTON, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Ny#Restaurants#Fitness#Gyms#Ap#The Associated Press
KXRM

Which Colorado counties are requiring masks?

DENVER (KDVR) — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Colorado, several counties have announced new mask requirements. Here is the full list of counties with a mask requirement. Adams County: Masks required in all public indoor spaces for everyone age 2 and up regardless of vaccination status. Arapahoe County: Masks required in all public […]
COLORADO STATE
Sentinel

Judge says Geisinger can require virus tests

WILLIAMSPORT — A federal judge on Tuesday dismissed an effort by a group of Geisinger employees who were granted exception to the organization’s vaccine mandate to be exempt from required COVID testing as well. Employees who were granted waivers from the vaccine mandate are required to be tested twice weekly...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
WCAX

Vermont rolling out new, faster LAMP coronavirus tests

Pickup truck crashes into Colebrook Elementary School. Montpelier foodies are bringing a historic restaurant back to life. Why it’s hard to get a booster shot appointment in Northern New York. Updated: 4 hours ago. Some gatherings are requiring a booster shot for a seat at the Thanksgiving table this year,...
VERMONT STATE
villagerpublishing.com

Masks are now required in indoor spaces in Arapahoe County

Although Governor Polis has focused on finding 500 additional hospital beds for use in our state’s acute care hospitals rather than instituting a statewide mask order, on November 22, Tri-County Health Department (TCHD), representing Arapahoe and Adams counties, voted five to one to require the wearing of masks in most indoor settings effective “November 24, 2021 through January 2, 2022, and thereafter until staffed ICU beds availability is above 10%.”
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
WCAX

Why it’s hard to get a booster shot appointment in Northern New York

PERU, N.Y. (WCAX) - Some gatherings are requiring a booster shot for a seat at the Thanksgiving table this year, but getting one could take a while in New York. Jacqueline Hallock spent her lunch break at Kinney Drugs in Peru before heading to North Carolina to visit family for Thanksgiving.
PERU, NY
Niagara Gazette

Masks required in Erie County, Seneca Niagara Casino; Niagara County standing firm

Masking mandates are making a return to Erie County, while Niagara County will stand pat — for now. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced Monday that, effective on Tuesday, anyone 2 and older must wear masks at all indoor public locations in the county, including bars and restaurants, grocery stores, gyms and fitness centers, hotels and banks, and hair salons.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
broomfieldenterprise.com

Broomfield to require masks or vaccine proof in city and county buildings

Broomfield announced Tuesday evening a public health order that will require individuals to wear masks in city and county buildings or show proof of vaccination through the month of December. While Broomfield has maintained high vaccination rates and relatively low hospitalization rates, the city and county cited strain on the...
BROOMFIELD, CO
The Staten Island Advance

This NY county returns to mask mandate due to rise in COVID-19 cases

A county in Western New York is returning to a mask mandate amid a rise in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases. Upstate New York news outlet WIVB reports Erie County will require masks be worn in all indoor, public locations starting Tuesday at 6 a.m. as part of a four-phase plan announced by Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz. Masks must be worn by patrons age 2 and older in bars, restaurants, grocery stores, theaters, barber shops, beauty parlors, gyms, fitness centers, hotels, banks, entertainment venues and all other places open to the public.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
2 On Your Side

Businesses adapt again as Erie County mask mandate takes effect

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County's mask mandate is officially in effect and with all public indoor spaces, covered businesses are once again making changes. From restaurants and bars to gyms and just about any other business in Erie County, owners and managers are once again faced with a COVID requirement. This time right on the face. since the County Executive ordered masking because of the increasing case count.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy