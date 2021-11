The Baseball Writers' Association of America has added 13 names to the ballot for the Hall of Fame class of 2022, and four of them are former San Francisco Giants. Most notable is one of the players nearest and dearest to almost every Giants fan's heart: Tim Lincecum. While Lincecum reached some of the highest highs in the sport — winning back-to-back Cy Young Awards in 2008 and 2009, and then being a part of three championship teams — he's very unlikely to get voted in due to the shortness of b...

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO