ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Piece by piece! Second part of Hubble Space Telescope is working almost a MONTH after it went into safe mode: Wide Field Camera 3 is responsible for looking at space in different wavelengths

By Chris Ciaccia For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

NASA said on Monday that it is getting closer to bringing the Hubble Space Telescope back to 'normal science operations,' as it recovered the Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3) instrument on Sunday.

This is the second instrument to come back online, after the Advanced Camera for Surveys instrument started working again on November 7, taking observations of space.

The Wide Field Camera 3 instrument, responsible for looking at images in different wavelengths, will make its first science observation since the telescope went into safe mode last month, following 'lost synchronization messages.'

The U.S. space agency said in a statement that it chose to bring back the WFC3 given that it accounts for more than a third of the telescope's observing time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fVj1c_0d49K3KF00
NASA has recovered the Hubble's Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3) instrument
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VOACO_0d49K3KF00
The WFC3 is the second instrument to come back, following the Advanced Camera for Surveys, which came back on November 7

Ground engineers are also working on changing the WFC3's parameters to 'allow the instruments to handle several missed synchronization messages while continuing to operate normally if they occur in the future,' NASA added.

These changes would then be applied to the Cosmic Origins Spectrograph in an effort to protect its far-ultraviolet detector.

The processes are expected to take 'several weeks' in order for testing and uploading to the spacecraft to be completed.

The WFC3 instrument 'extends Hubble's capability by providing wide-field imagery spanning wavelengths from the ultraviolet, through visible/optical, and into the near infrared,' according to the European Space Agency.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DZ2Ew_0d49K3KF00
The telescope's Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3) instrument extends Hubble's capability by providing wide-field imagery spanning wavelengths from the ultraviolet, through visible/optical, and into the near infrared

'Although the team has identified no further message losses since monitoring began Nov. 1, NASA is taking extra steps to keep the hardware safe in case the issue reoccurs. Investigation continues into the cause of the missed messages,' the agency explained.

'The remaining Hubble instruments are still in safe mode and the rest of the spacecraft continues to operate as expected.'

The first error codes on the Hubble's science instruments were issued at 1:46 a.m. EDT on October 23, 'indicating the loss of a specific synchronization message.'

The engineers working on the Hubble reset the instruments and science operations were resumed the following morning.

A second set of error codes were issued on October 25 at 2:38 a.m. EDT, again indicating the loss of a specific synchronization message.

Subsequently, the instruments went into safe mode.

When the Hubble is in safe mode, it does not observe any celestial objects or collect data, but it is still powered up.

The Hubble, which has been in space more than 30 years, first stopped working in June after it ran into issues with a 1980s-era computer that controls its science instruments.

On June 14, flight controllers at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland tried to restart the computer after they noticed it stopped working on June 13, but they ran into the same issue and could not get it to operate normally.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LDBoR_0d49K3KF00
In June, the Hubble stopped working after it had issues with a 1980s-era computer that controls its science instruments

Science operations on the Hubble resumed on July 17, following a month in which it was halted due to a technical malfunction.

The agency successfully performed a 'very risky' maneuver to switch the Hubble to its backup computer.

The switch 'was performed to compensate for a problem with the original payload computer that occurred on June 13 when the computer halted, suspending science data collection.'

The switch, which started on July 15, involved bringing the backup Power Control Unit (PCU) online, as well as the backup Command Unit/Science Data Formatter (CU/SDF) on the other side of the Science Instrument and Command & Data Handling (SI C&DH) unit.

The PCU brings power to the SI C&DH components, while the CU/SDF sends and formats commands and data.

Prior to being switched on in July, the backup payload computer had not been powered on since it was installed in 2009 during Hubble's last servicing mission.

Hubble, a joint project of NASA, the European Space Agency and the Canadian Space Agency, has been observing the universe for over three decades.

It has taken more than 1.5 million observations of the universe, and over 18,000 scientific papers have been published based on its data.

The telescope orbits Earth at a speed of about 17,000mph (27,300kph) in low Earth orbit at about 340 miles in altitude, slightly higher than the International Space Station.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qGHcM_0d49K3KF00
Launched in April 1990 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, Hubble is showing more and more signs of ageing, despite a series of repairs and updates by spacewalking astronauts during NASA's shuttle era

Launched in April 1990 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, Hubble is showing more and more signs of ageing, despite a series of repairs and updates by spacewalking astronauts during NASA's shuttle era.

The telescope is named after famed astronomer Edwin Hubble who was born in Missouri in 1889 and discovered that the universe is expanding, as well as the rate at which it is doing so.

NASA is replacing the Hubble with $10 billion James Webb Telescope, set to be launched next month.

Following months of delays, the James Webb Telescope will launch into space on December 18, 2021, on board the ESA's Ariane-5 rocket.

Last month, the telescope was successfully unpacked in French Guiana, where it will head into space, following a 5,800 mile-long journey.

NASAs Hubble Space Telescope is still working and has made more than 1.3 million observations since its mission began in 1990

The Hubble telescope was launched on April 24, 1990, via the space shuttle Discovery from Kennedy Space Centre in Florida.

It is named after famed astronomer Edwin Hubble who was born in Missouri in 1889.

He is arguably most famous for discovering that the universe is expanding and the rate at which is does so - now coined the Hubble constant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o5gt7_0d49K3KF00
The Hubble telescope is named after famed astronomer Edwin Hubble who was born in Missouri in 1889 (pictured)

Hubble has made more than 1.3 million observations since its mission began in 1990 and helped publish more than 15,000 scientific papers.

It orbits Earth at a speed of about 17,000mph (27,300kph) in low Earth orbit at about 340 miles in altitude.

Hubble has the pointing accuracy of .007 arc seconds, which is like being able to shine a laser beam focused on Franklin D. Roosevelt's head on a dime roughly 200 miles (320km) away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kOppw_0d49K3KF00
The Hubble telescope is named after Edwin Hubble who was responsible for coming up with the Hubble constant and is one of the greatest astronomers of all-time

Hubble's primary mirror is 2.4 meters (7 feet, 10.5 inches) across and in total is 13.3 meters (43.5 feet) long - the length of a large school bus.

Hubble's launch and deployment in April 1990 marked the most significant advance in astronomy since Galileo's telescope.

Thanks to five servicing missions and more than 25 years of operation, our view of the universe and our place within it has never been the same.

Comments / 1

Related
dailygalaxy.com

Scientists Warn of Extraterrestrial Microbial Invasion to How Dangerous is COVID Mutant B.1.1.529 (Planet Earth Report)

News from our Pale Blue Dot for the Thanksgiving Holiday weekend: from the “telescope that ate astronomy” to what “Impossible” meant to the legendary physicist, Richard Feynman to black-hole bubbles that could swallow to Universe to poaching triggers the evolution of tuskless elephants to tech companies ‘don’t get’ science-fiction. “Microbial...
SCIENCE
theaviationgeekclub.com

That time a Taiwanese U-2 pilot flamed out at 70,000 feet over the Rocky Mountains and glided to a rough night landing at a remote airport in Colorado

Major Hsi-Chon Hua, a U-2 pilot belonging to Taiwan’s Nationalist Chinese Air Force (NCAF) who flamed out at 70,000 feet and glided to a rough landing at the airport of the remote town of Cortez, Colorado, in 1959. In complete secrecy, a team headed by Clarence L. “Kelly” Johnson at...
COLORADO STATE
scitechdaily.com

Astronomers Have Discovered the Reason Behind the Mysterious Lack of Massive Black Holes in Telescope Data

Our telescopes have never detected a black hole more massive than twenty times the mass of the Sun. Nevertheless, we now know of their existence as dozens of those black holes have recently been “heard” to merge via gravitational wave radiation. A team of astronomers led by Peter Jonker (SRON/Radboud University) has now discovered that these seemingly disparate results can be explained by biases against massive black holes in conventional telescope observations.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Space rock alert: Should you worry about an asteroid impact?

NASA is testing one technique it might use should a large asteroid threaten to collide with Earth. But just how high are the odds of such a dangerous space rock after all? You don't need to panic. The newly-launched Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or DART, is designed to test whether...
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
scitechdaily.com

Webb – The Most Powerful Space Telescope Ever Built – Will Look Back in Time to the Dark Ages of the Universe

Some have called NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope the “telescope that ate astronomy.” It is the most powerful space telescope ever built and a complex piece of mechanical origami that has pushed the limits of human engineering. On December 22, 2021, after years of delays and billions of dollars in cost overruns, the telescope is scheduled to launch into orbit and usher in the next era of astronomy.
ASTRONOMY
Washington Post

New Earth-observing satellite beams back first images

The first images of Earth from Landsat 9 have been released this month, ushering in a new chapter in the longest-running continuous satellite program dedicated to Earth observation. The satellite, launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California on Sept. 27, is in the midst of a 100-day test period and will offer an ultra-detailed glimpse at changes in land use and natural resources.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IndieWire

Michael Bay Says ‘Armageddon’ Predicted NASA Mission to Destroy Asteroid: ‘Told You So’

Michael Bay’s 1998 “Armageddon” may have been a critical flop, but the space disaster movie has proven to be prescient as far as astronomy is concerned. Director Bay took to social media this week to tip his hat to NASA, which just launched a 1,200-pound spacecraft into the cosmos to try and slam into an asteroid to stop its path next year. Per the filmmaker, his film almost seemed to predict this very event, as the movie centers on a team of oil drillers and NASA workers who set out to detonate a nuclear bomb in an asteroid. “I told you...
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edwin Hubble
ScienceAlert

Shock AI Discovery Suggests We've Not Even Discovered Half of What's Inside Our Cells

Inside every cell of the human body is a constellation of proteins, millions of them. They're all jostling about, being speedily assembled, folded, packaged, shipped, cut and recycled in a hive of activity that works at a feverish pace to keep us alive and ticking. But without a full inventory of the protein universe inside our cells, scientists are hard-pressed to appreciate on a molecular level what goes wrong with our bodies that leads to disease. Now, researchers have developed a new technique that uses artificial intelligence to assimilate data from microscopy images of single cells and biochemical analyses, to create a 'unified...
SCIENCE
Interesting Engineering

China’s New Space Nuclear Reactor Might Be 100 Times More Powerful Than NASA’s

China's space program has completed a prototype design for a powerful nuclear reactor, a report from the South China Morning Post reveals. The country's space program is building the device to keep up with other space agencies that have also drawn plans to go nuclear, such as NASA, which recently made a call for private firms to develop a nuclear fission system to power missions on the Moon within 10 years.
INDUSTRY
Inverse

A giant laser just revealed a weird new detail about the Earth’s core

It’s one of nature’s topsy-turvy tricks that the deep interior of Earth is as hot as the Sun’s surface. The sphere of iron that resides there is also under extreme pressure: about 360 million times more pressure than we experience on the Earth’s surface. But how can scientists study what happens to the iron at the center of the Earth when it’s largely unobservable?
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hubble Space Telescope#Space Shuttle#Space Science#Space Station#The Wide Field Camera 3#The European Space Agency
Phys.org

A 3D ink made of living cells for creating living structures

A team of researchers from Harvard University and Brigham and Women's Hospital, Harvard Medical School, has developed a type of living ink that can be used to print living materials. In their paper published in the journal Nature Communications, the group describes how they made their ink and possible uses for it.
ENGINEERING
CBS Sacramento

430-Foot Asteroid Expected To Pass By Earth On Monday

According to NASA, a 430-foot asteroid dubbed 1994 WR12 is expected to smash through Earth’s orbital path early next week. On November 28, 1994, American astronomer Carolyn S. Shoemaker spotted the enormous space rock at the Palomar Observatory, which was slightly larger than an American football field. The JPL Center for NEO Studies (CNEOS) classified it as an Earth Impact Risk until 2016 when it was removed from their Sentry List after several observations. According to NASA astronomers, the impact of the 1994 WR12 on Earth would produce energy equivalent to 77 megatons of TNT, making it 112 times more powerful than the...
ASTRONOMY
CBS Denver

Colorado Daughter Of America’s First Man In Space to Fly In Blue Origin Rocket

EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4) — In a room in Laura Shepard Churchley’s home in Evergreen, there are precious moments of American history. Images of her father on the moon and President John F. Kennedy watching his launch in the Freedom 7 when Alan Shepard became the first American in space. (credit: CBS) “In the White House and then he autographed it,” said Laura. The idea of Laura going to space existed long ago, when she was a child. Her father would show her the heavens. “We would go out in the backyard and we would have to identify the constellations and the different planets and...
EVERGREEN, CO
healththoroughfare.com

Asteroid More Powerful Than a Nuclear Weapon Will Approach Earth Very Soon

The Universe is far too big for space agencies to detect all the asteroids that have the potential of posing a threat to us. At least one of the big asteroids that will come close to us is 2018 AH. As The Jerusalem Post reveals, the space rock would be significantly more powerful than a nuclear bomb if it collides with Earth, and it will come close very soon.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
LiveScience

TRAPPIST-1 solar system that's home to potentially habitable planets was not bombarded by rocks like early Earth

TRAPPIST-1 would be an unremarkable star if not for the scientific interest generated by its seven planets. Astronomers first spotted the new worlds, at least three of which might be habitable, in 2016. Now, a new study suggests that the way the TRAPPIST-1 planets orbit might reveal clues about their evolution and how frequently space rocks smashed into them in their formative years.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Mom and teen daughter duo win tickets worth almost $1m to be among Virgin Galactic’s first space tourists

A mother in Antigua and Barbuda burst with joy when she found out that she won two tickets for a once-in-a-lifetime commercial trip to space.Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson surprised health coach Keisha Schahaff, 44, with the two tickets worth $1m (about £750,000) earlier this month at her home in Antigua. She plans to take the trip with her 17-year-old daughter, an astrophysics student living in Britain who wants to work for Nasa in future.“I’ve always had a lifelong love of flying and a fascination with space, and this is truly a dream come true for me,” Ms Schahaff said....
The Verge

Strange signals on Venus may be coming from an erupting volcano

A new study adds to a growing pile of evidence that Venus may be volcanically active — a finding that, if true, would help explain how volcanoes impact planetary evolution and habitability across the cosmos. The research, which focuses on strange signals coming from a Venusian volcano called Idunn Mons, is fueling excitement about future missions to Earth’s nearest neighbor that will settle the matter once and for all.
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

266K+
Followers
7K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy