Tennessee man sentenced to life in prison without parole for killing his 5-month-old daughter

Prosecutors said the 79-year-old man who stabbed his 60-year-old wife to death in February has been sentenced to life in prison. The couple reportedly got into an argument about a shoulder surgery that the defendant apparently needed to have. His wife urged him to get, but that he didn’t wish to undergo. At some point during the argument, the defendant grabbed a knife and stabbed and cut the victim multiple times, prosecutors said. He was sentenced on Tuesday.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO