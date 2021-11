If you're a TikTok user in the U.S., then you may be entitled to money from a class action lawsuit settlement with the tech giant. Yesterday (Nov. 15) users on the app were notified about potential settlement money and were directed to click a link taking them off TikTok to another website to file a claim, according to Newsweek. However, the notification was not very clear, which led to confusion about it on other forms of social media.

