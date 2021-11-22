The original Matrix is heading to IMAX theatres for the first time

Everyone is sharing their thoughts as Priyanka Chopra Jonas joins The Matrix Resurrections cast and poster reveals. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from the east to the west, social media have shown their excitement with the addition of Priyanka Chopra Jonas to The Matrix Resurrections cast. The poster was released on Monday, November 22, 2021, and there was a buzzing conversation about why the poster was not released with the rest of the actors and actresses. Chopra took to Instagram and Twitter, writing, “And she’s here. Re-enter #TheMatrix 12.22.21.” She is seen on the poster with a navy-blue and red blended long sleeve-shirt, red pants and a pair of brown knee-high boots. Chopra’s hair is also tied into two buns jutting out of her scalp as they stare off into the distance.
