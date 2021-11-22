ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The original Matrix is heading to IMAX theatres for the first time

By Fiona Underhill
thedigitalfix.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn anticipation of the release of The Matrix Resurrections, the original 1999 film is going to be shown in IMAX for the very first time. It will be for two nights only, in US cinemas, with The Matrix coming to IMAX on Tuesday, December 7 and Wednesday, December 8,...

www.thedigitalfix.com

