The original Matrix is heading to IMAX theatres for the first time

Will Smith paid his King Richard co-stars out of his own pocket to make up for any shortfalls with the movie releasing on HBO Max. There has been a ton of chatter around the financial realities of the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the most hotly-contested debates is if stars should renegotiate their deals in light of the "decreased earning potential" In a piece from The Hollywood Reporter, they say that Smith decided to cut that conversation off at the pass. He got a reported $40 million to play Venus and Serena Williams' father and is sharing the wealth. The publication said that he personally wrote a check to Jon Bernthal, Tony Goldwyn, Saniyya Sidney, and Demi Singleton. Smith's representation has neither confirmed nor denied these reports. It wouldn't really be out of character for the star. This was clearly a passion project for one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood.

