Rock Music

Watch Pro-Shot Video of Metallica Playing “Fade To Black” at ATLive

By News Team
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMetallica has shared a pro-shot video of the band performing their classic song “Fade To Black’...

metalinjection

Watch: Old Guy Kills It Tap Dancing To A Subway Band Covering METALLICA

Hey, have you seen this old guy tap dancing to a Metallica cover band performing in the subway? Because you need to. It's a lot of fun, though probably not as much fun as the band and the guy themselves are having at that particular moment. It's worth noting that...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Watch Black Midi Play Four Cavalcade Songs Live In Studio

Earlier this year, Black Midi released their sophomore album Cavalcade — we talked to them about the inspirations behind it — and they’ve been touring since then. Today, they’re announcing a new limited-edition 12″ called Live-Cade featuring a live session that was recorded at London’s Soup Studios. They’re also sharing videos of them performing four of those — “John Hell,” “Chondromalacia Patella,” “Marlene Dietrich,” and “Despair” — and you can watch those below.
ROCK MUSIC
metalinjection

Watch METALLICA Play "Master Of Puppets" At Intimate Florida Show

Metallica played a fairly intimate show for fans at the Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida on November 4. You can check out their performance of the thrash classic "Master Of Puppets" above, which of course is great. Metallica is currently working on...
FLORIDA STATE
#Fade To Black#The Band#Ride The Lightning
JamBase

Watch Goose Perform ‘Hot Tea’ In Aspen: Pro-Shot Video

Goose shared pro-shot video of “Hot Tea.” The clip comes from the Connecticut quintet’s recent concert at the Belly Up Aspen on Friday, November 19. “Hot Tea” is a live favorite, which Goose debuted in August 2018. But the funky tune comes from the catalog of proto-Goose group Vasudo, dating back to 2012. In Aspen, Goose took “Hot Tea” on a 28-minute-plus excursion as the third song of their second set at the Belly Up.
MUSIC
metalinjection

Watch METALLICA Play "Holier Than Thou" From Recent Atlanta Show

Watch as Metallica brings the absolutely massive riffs with their performance of "Holier Than Thou" at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA from a show on November 6. Metallica recently announced their San Francisco Takeover anniversary shows for between December 16 and 18 at various venues throughout the city. The band has also a has mysterious crate called The Black Box coming up, which is both black and a box. That's all we really know about it.
ATLANTA, GA
hennemusic.com

Metallica share Atlanta performance of 1984 classic Fade To Black

Metallica are sharing pro-shot video of a performance of their 1984 classic, “Fade To Black”, from a November 6 show at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA as part of the ATLive concert series. The band were joined by Cage The Elephant and Greta Van Fleet for the second show of...
ATLANTA, GA
bravewords.com

METALLICA Release Official Live Video For "One" From Daytona Beach

Metallica have released more video footage from their performance at Welcome To Rockville in Daytona Beach, FL on November 12. Watch "One", as well as the previously released "Fight Fire With Fire, below:. Metallica have partnered with with the iconic American mystery game to bring you Metallica Clue. Picture this:...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
