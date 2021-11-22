Crypto SWOT: a third bitcoin futures ETF entered the market this week

The price of bitcoin and several cryptocurrencies has plunged by over 7 per cent in the last few hours amid fears of the new coronavirus variant shaking traditional markets.BTC is down by about 7 per cent in just the last four to five hours and continues to nosedive, while Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Dogecoin (doge), and Cardano (ada) are all down by more than 10 per cent in the last day.The overall crypto market is almost down by 9 per cent in the last 24 hours, though several cryptocurrencies showed signs of recovering in the last week.The mixed performances leave...

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO