Crypto SWOT: a third bitcoin futures ETF entered the market this week
Of the cryptocurrencies tracked by CoinMarketCap, the best performer for the week was GenshinShibInu (GSHIB), rising 79,307.70%. JPMorgan Chase and Tiger Global announced investments in blockchain-infrastructure company Blockdaemon Inc., reports Bloomberg, as traditional financial institutions seek a foothold in the burgeoning area of decentralized finance. Blockdaemon already counts Softbank Group and...www.kitco.com
Comments / 0