Jalen Hurts is starting to get the Philadelphia Eagles to believe he's the franchise quarterback of this team going forward. Head coach Nick Sirianni may already be there. Hurts has his doubters on whether he's the franchise quarterback, yet he continues to improve his play each week -- and the Eagles' offense is improving as a result. Philadelphia is averaging 208.7 rushing yards on the ground the last three games, limiting the pass attempts of Hurts -- who has become a more efficient passer in the process.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO