Tiffany is selling its most expensive piece of jewelry ever

By Parija Kavilanz, CNN Business
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTiffany & Co. just unveiled its newest most-expensive bling ever. "The World's Fair Necklace," unveiled in Dubai on Sunday, features a stunning 180 carats of diamonds set in platinum. Its centerpiece is an 80-carat oval, flawless, D-color (highest grade and virtually colorless) "Empire Diamond," named for the iconic jeweler's hometown. The...

WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Tiffany & Co. Unveils Most Expensive Design in Its History

Click here to read the full article. Tiffany & Co. is asserting its expertise in high jewelry by revealing its most expensive piece ever. The World’s Fair Necklace was unveiled Sunday at a Tiffany event in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and is bejeweled with a total 180 carats of diamonds, all set in platinum. At its center is an 80-carat oval shape, D color and internally flawless diamond that Tiffany has christened “The Empire Diamond,” named for the New York City icon in the jeweler’s hometown.More from WWDFirst Look at Supreme's Collaboration With TiffanyTiffany & Co. Taps Australian Luxury Boom With...
Yours for $30 Million: Tiffany and Co.’s Most Expensive Diamond

Attention ultra-rich holiday shoppers: The world’s most expensive Tiffany & Co. diamond has dropped. It’s called “The Empire Diamond,” named after New York City, and retails for somewhere between $20 and $30 million. The jeweler unveiled the necklace at a Dubai event, per WWD. The strands come with 180 carats of diamonds set in platinum, with an “80-carat oval shape” at the center. It took Tiffany & Co. two years to create the piece, which took inspiration from the label’s 1939 “World’s Fair Necklace.” That piece had 429 diamonds and a 200-carat aquamarine stone at the center. (It cost $28,000 back in 1939, or around $557,000 today.) Tiffany & Co. told WWD that it hopes the eventual buyer will loan The Empire Diamond back to the brand for special events.
