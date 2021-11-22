ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Here's What Colin Cowherd Thinks of the Cowboys' Future After Blowout Loss

By Wil Leitner
FOX Sports Radio
FOX Sports Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pqvaa_0d49Ha4E00

Colin Cowherd: “Injuries decimate bad teams but Dallas is not a bad team, they’re a very, very good team and they have now shifted into survival mode. They’re just running out of star players. You tell me, Dak is missing Amari Cooper, his best receiver, and his left tackle who will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer, Tyron Smith. You tell me the last time Dak was missing both of those and was great? And CeeDee Lamb got hurt. SHOCKER – Dallas had 9 points. They were also missing their two top pass rushers, Demarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory. This is NOT an excuse, Dak did not throw the ball particularly well but we’ve never thought of Dak as an elegant thrower of the football. This is not an excuse, but he was sacked five times, under siege for three and a half hours, but you know what? When I look at the standings Dallas is in first place. Injuries decimate average to poor teams, the Cowboys aren’t… Kansas City is a very good football team, I think Dallas is an exceptional team, but one is healthy and one is on crutches. Dallas is fine… Dallas is the cream of the crop in the NFC East. They're right where they should be, they just need to get healthy." (Full Video Above)

Listen to Colin Cowherd discuss the Dallas Cowboys’ embarrassing 19-9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, in a game that made people start to wonder if Dallas is really a legitimate Super Bowl contender after all.

Colin Cowherd Explores This Shocking Super Bowl Prediction

Blazing Five: Colin Cowherd Gives His 5 Best NFL Bets For Week 11 (Nov. 21)

The Real Reason Why the Seahawks Organization is Officially in Crisis

Comments / 28

Related
thespun.com

Colin Cowherd Names His “Dream” Super Bowl Matchup

We’re midway through the 2021 NFL season and the true Super Bowl contenders are finally starting to establish themselves. For FOX Sports commentator Colin Cowherd, there’s a dream Super Bowl matchup that he wants to see. On his most recent podcast, Cowherd said he’s love to see the Dallas Cowboys...
NFL
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Names 2 Sleeper NFL Teams To Watch

With the NFL playoff picture starting to take shape, Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd has revealed which two teams could be potential sleepers during the second half of the season. When it comes to the NFC, Cowherd appears to be all in on the Minnesota Vikings. They’re under .500 heading into Week 11, but he thinks their schedule will soften up.
NFL
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Reacts To The Big Mel Tucker News

According to a report today from the Detroit Free Press, Michigan State is on the verge of offering Mel Tucker a gigantic contract extension. The deal is reportedly worth $95 million over 10 years and would signify a substantial financial commitment to Tucker, who has the Spartans in the running for the Big Ten title in his second season at the helm.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colin Cowherd
FOX Sports

Colin Cowherd: 'I think Dallas rolls the Chiefs this weekend' I THE HERD

The Kansas City Chiefs have had a rocky season, but with a couple of recent wins under their belt, Colin Cowherd wonders if they have what it takes to continue their winning streak against the Dallas Cowboys. Watch as Colin breaks down why he likes Dak Prescott and the Cowboys to win this game over Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.
NFL
FOX Sports

Colin Cowherd's Blazin' 5 NFL Picks for Week 11, including Colts, Vikings, Saints

Colin Cowherd is back with another edition of a fiery five ahead of this weekend's NFL slate. To kick things off, Indianapolis goes on the road to face a potent Bills unit in icy conditions at 1 p.m. ET. At the same time on FOX, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers face a divisional challenge as they meet Minnesota in Minneapolis. New Orleans will also try to slow down Jalen Hurts and the Eagles after his huge outing last week.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Seahawks#American Football#Colincowherd#Dak And Co#Hall Of Famer#The Kansas City Chiefs
zonecoverage.com

Colin Cowherd Urges Aaron Rodgers To Finish His Career In Green Bay

Maybe it’s the 8-2 record. Maybe it’s because the Joe Barry hiring is starting to look genius. Maybe it’s that Brian Gutekunst’s draft choices are looking smarter by the day. Whatever the reason, the tide is slowly turning on last season’s Aaron Rodgers narrative. While many in the media are...
NFL
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Calls Out 1 Major CFB Team’s Fan Base

Colin Cowherd has never been afraid to call out the top fan bases in sports. That’s why it shouldn’t surprise anyone that he went after Miami Hurricanes fans on Saturday night. During this weekend’s game between Florida State and Miami, Cowherd questioned why Hurricanes fans didn’t travel to Doak Campbell...
MIAMI, FL
FOX Sports

Colin Cowherd after Browns fall and Chiefs win: 'Order is restored in the AFC' I THE HERD

Colin Cowherd says bring out the White Claws, the grownups in the AFC are back. Hear his thoughts on Baker Mayfield after the Cleveland Browns lost by almost 40 points to the New England Patriots. Plus, Colin breaks down why order has been restored after Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs score a statement win against the Las Vegas Raiders.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Colin Cowherd’s Old Comment About Mac Jones Is Going Viral

Sports talk hosts sometimes get “Old takes exposed” from time to time and on Friday, it was Colin Cowherd’s turn. Cowherd’s old take about Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones is making the rounds after Jones was spectacular again on Thursday night. Before the NFL Draft, Cowherd wasn’t high on Jones...
NFL
The Big Lead

Colin Cowherd Blasts Browns Fans for Booing Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield has been a frequent topic on Colin Cowherd's show since the Cleveland Browns selected him with the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He's long said Mayfield isn't that talented and wasn't worthy of being a top pick. On Tuesday, Cowherd declared that Browns fans aren't being fair when they criticize Mayfield because it isn't his fault he was overhyped.
NFL
Fox Sports Radio

Colin Cowherd Has a Unique Solution to Solve Baker Mayfield's Problems

Colin Cowherd: “Here’s the solution, I’ll pave the way to your success, Cleveland. I would sit Baker Mayfield against Baltimore. Yes, you’re going to lose to Baltimore with Case Keenum because Baker is better, but I would sit him because the Browns have a bye after Baltimore. Then I would get two weeks of Baker Mayfield finally getting healthy, and they’ll lose to Baltimore, but then I get him back for the final five games. It will be the healthiest Baker can be and I’ll get a true evaluation on him. He’s then going to beat Baltimore at home, beat the Raiders at home, lose to Green Bay, then beat the Steelers, and beat the Bengals again, be 10-7 and you’ll be a playoff team, and then the front office will get a real evaluation of him because he will be 90% healthy. You’ve were delusional originally and now you’re outrageously crtical about him now, and you’ve been widly inaccurate with both. If you want a true evaluation, sit him down for two weeks and get him as healthy as can be because what you saw Sunday is a kid with a bad knee, bad heel, bad shoulder, torn labrum – and you’re like ‘HE’S NO GOOD!’ Who's good playing at 40 to 50%?? You’re welcome, you can take this, use it for free, make the playoffs, and maybe I’ll take your calls.” (Full Video Above)
NFL
brownsnation.com

Colin Cowherd Reveals Something That May Surprise You

Colin Cowherd has never been a fan of Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. He is not shy about talking about Mayfield’s decision making and skills; most of which he finds subpar. Some have wondered why he has such strong opinions about Mayfield. On the Tuesday episode of his show, The...
NFL
NESN

Colin Cowherd Declares Patriots ‘Back’ With Order ‘Restored’ In AFC

Colin Cowherd couldn’t help but be impressed Sunday by the New England Patriots’ dominant performance against the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium. As such, he had a message for the rest of the AFC. “Hey AFC, Patriots are back,” Cowherd tweeted. “Hope you took advantage of the last 12 months.”
NFL
FOX Sports Radio

FOX Sports Radio

3K+
Followers
504
Post
578K+
Views
ABOUT

We ARE Fox Sports! Breaking News, Entertainment & Interviews.

 https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy