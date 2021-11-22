Here's What Colin Cowherd Thinks of the Cowboys' Future After Blowout Loss
Colin Cowherd: “Injuries decimate bad teams but Dallas is not a bad team, they’re a very, very good team and they have now shifted into survival mode. They’re just running out of star players. You tell me, Dak is missing Amari Cooper, his best receiver, and his left tackle who will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer, Tyron Smith. You tell me the last time Dak was missing both of those and was great? And CeeDee Lamb got hurt. SHOCKER – Dallas had 9 points. They were also missing their two top pass rushers, Demarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory. This is NOT an excuse, Dak did not throw the ball particularly well but we’ve never thought of Dak as an elegant thrower of the football. This is not an excuse, but he was sacked five times, under siege for three and a half hours, but you know what? When I look at the standings Dallas is in first place. Injuries decimate average to poor teams, the Cowboys aren’t… Kansas City is a very good football team, I think Dallas is an exceptional team, but one is healthy and one is on crutches. Dallas is fine… Dallas is the cream of the crop in the NFC East. They're right where they should be, they just need to get healthy." (Full Video Above)
Listen to Colin Cowherd discuss the Dallas Cowboys’ embarrassing 19-9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, in a game that made people start to wonder if Dallas is really a legitimate Super Bowl contender after all.
Colin Cowherd Explores This Shocking Super Bowl Prediction
Blazing Five: Colin Cowherd Gives His 5 Best NFL Bets For Week 11 (Nov. 21)
The Real Reason Why the Seahawks Organization is Officially in Crisis
Comments / 28