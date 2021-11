TROY — Santa will be on the front porch of the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4. He hopes to see all the boys and girls this year. The Hayner staff has planned some take-home crafts and prizes for the children to pick up as they make their way to the porch, and Santa always has a candy cane and little gift for them to take home. There is no fee and no need to sign up or make a reservation. Just stop by the Hayner and you will see Santa on the front porch. Visit the Hayner website for more information as well as holiday games, coloring pages and puzzles at www.TroyHayner.org/happenings.

