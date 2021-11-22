Rittenhouse verdict comes amid a fraught gun landscape

As I sit here on a dark November night, I ask myself: Does the world need yet another article on the Kyle Rittenhouse killings and his subsequent acquittal Friday afternoon? As a criminal justice matter, likely not. There are far better experts than I to analyze such things. But as a window onto the society that produced this result, a political observer cannot sit idly by without taking notice of the absurdities and structural injustices that led us here. The legal technicalities that produced the verdict are almost irrelevant set next to the social and broader legal conditions that made it possible.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO