Public Safety

Rittenhouse verdict comes amid a fraught gun landscape

By AP News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe upcoming verdict in Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial for shooting three men during street unrest in Wisconsin comes against a backdrop of deep political divisions and expanded access...

Washington Monthly

The Rittenhouse Verdict Shows the Ridiculousness of American Gun Laws and Self-Defense

As I sit here on a dark November night, I ask myself: Does the world need yet another article on the Kyle Rittenhouse killings and his subsequent acquittal Friday afternoon? As a criminal justice matter, likely not. There are far better experts than I to analyze such things. But as a window onto the society that produced this result, a political observer cannot sit idly by without taking notice of the absurdities and structural injustices that led us here. The legal technicalities that produced the verdict are almost irrelevant set next to the social and broader legal conditions that made it possible.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Journal Gazette and Times Courier

Watch now: Illinois gun rights advocates see victory in Rittenhouse verdict

BLOOMINGTON — A Wisconsin jury's decision to acquit Kyle Rittenhouse of all charges Friday is seen as a victory by those in Illinois and elsewhere concerned about additional regulation of firearms. "I'm ecstatic about the verdict," said Stephen Stewart, owner of CI Shooting Sports, a Bloomington gun store and indoor...
ILLINOIS STATE
rolling out

Meek Mill takes issue with Kyle Rittenhouse’s hero status

Kyle Rittenhouse has been making the rounds after being found not guilty of murder after he fatally shot two people and injured a third during civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin last summer. Rittenhouse stopped by Fox News and interviewed with Tucker Carson. Now GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced a bill this week to award a Congressional Gold Medal to the 18-year-old.
CONGRESS & COURTS
