BSH Radio #332: The time has come

The Flyers, plain and simple, were demolished and dismantled by the reigning Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning last night. After giving up an early goal, the Flyers managed to control most of the play for the rest of the first period. However, after that, Tampa were able to break the Flyers’ will, resulting in a 74.19% CF advantage, and two more goals in the second period. It was not a very competitive game, and an uninteresting watch if you’re a Flyers fan (which we assume, somehow, you are).
