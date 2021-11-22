ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

BSH Radio #332: The time has come

By Kelly Hinkle
Broad Street Hockey
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt finally happened: the Flyers have lost two games in a row. As such,...

www.broadstreethockey.com

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To National Anthem From Bears-Lions Game

On Thursday afternoon, the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions stepped on the field for a pivotal NFC North showdown. Neither team has much to play for – except pride. Matt Nagy is desperately trying to hold onto this job as the Bears head coach. Meanwhile, Dan Campbell is still searching for his first win as the Lions head coach.
NFL
Yardbarker

Rangers Reaction: What did Marchand say to set Panarin off?

It seemed like a pretty comical moment towards the end of the New York Rangers 5-2 win over the Boston Bruins. Artemi Panarin and Bruins super-pest Brad Marchand were jawing at each other. The confrontation ended with Panarin throwing his glove at Marchand. ABC commentator, AJ Mleczko was in between the benches when the altercation took place. “I don’t mean to laugh,” she said. “It is heated and intense.”
NHL
Fox5 KVVU

Golden Knights add third player to NHL COVID-19 protocol list

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Vegas Golden Knight continue to deal with the COVID-19 bug, as they added a third player to the National Hockey League protocol list this week. Golden Knights announced via Twitter Wednesday afternoon that newly acquired forward Michael Amadio was placed on the NHL COVID-19 list. He will be unavailable while going through league protocol requirements, the team said.
NHL
Person
Ryan Ellis
hockeywilderness.com

Ryan Hartman has come just as advertised for the Wild

At just 27 years old, Ryan Hartman’s NHL journey has been a rollercoaster. Hartman was drafted in the first round of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks. He scored 60 points in 56 games in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the Plymouth Whalers and ultimately went 30th overall.
Broad Street Hockey

What we learned from the Flyers 5-2 loss to the Bruins

The Flyers closed out their three game homestand last night with a matchup against the Bruins, looking to bounce back after a tough shootout loss to the Lightning on Thursday, and, well, things did not exactly go to plan. After giving up the first two goals of the game, the Flyers stormed back to tie things up and give us a game, but some breakdowns and the Bruins’ efficient offense took over and put up three more on the Flyers to seal this one off. It’s a bit of a sour note to end the week on, and a less than stellar sending off, as the team heads to Florida for games against the Lightning and Panthers this week. But that’s for future us to worry about. Let’s put a bow on this one first.
NHL
#Flyers#Bsh Radio
Broad Street Hockey

Monday Morning Fly By: Suboptimal

*Not a great weekend of hockey for your Philadelphia Flyers, as they dropped a second game in a row for the first time this season on Saturday. Not great. Here’s what we learned. [BSH]. *The problem in this Bruins game is the same as it has been for a couple...
NHL
Broad Street Hockey

Kevin Hayes out week-to-week

If there was a loyalty punch card for player injuries, the Philadelphia Flyers would have earned a free week on the LTIR by now. On Monday, head coach Alain Vigneault announced that center Kevin Hayes re-injured himself in just his second game back this season and is considered to be week-to-week.
NHL
The Spun

NASCAR Star Has Brutally Honest Admission On Michael Jordan

NBA
Broad Street Hockey

Tuesday Morning Fly By: Time to face the Florida men

*Tonight will be the first of two back-to-back games against the Florida teams. Both of which are very good. So that’ll be fun. We got some great (really bad) news yesterday, to get things started: Kevin Hayes is out, again, for a while. [BSH]. *Another in what seems like a...
NHL
Broad Street Hockey

Flyers blanked by Lightning in 4-0 snoozer

Steven Stamkos had three points and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped all __ shots he faced as the Tampa Bay Lightning blanked the Philadelphia Flyers, 4-0, on Tuesday night at Amalie Arena. The below is a recap of those events, many of which weren’t great for the visitors. Not the best start...
NHL
Broad Street Hockey

It’s beginning to look a lot like last year...

The Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Philadelphia Flyers, 4-0, at Amalie Arena on Tuesday night. The Flyers have now lost nine straight (0-5-4) to Tampa. Philly’s last regular season victory over the Bolts came way back on December 29, 2017. Wayne Simmonds and Shayne Gostisbehere tallied second period power play goals to give the Flyers a 2-1 lead, and Sean Couturier gave them a 3-2 lead with 12 seconds left in the middle frame for the game-winner. Brandon Manning and Valtteri Filppula scored insurance goals to secure a 5-3 regulation win.
NHL
Broad Street Hockey

Preview: Flyers look to cap off the Florida trip with a win

The Wednesday before Thanksgiving. For some, it’s a holiday all unto itself. Everybody’s back in town; local bar mirrors turn into funhouse mirrors, reflecting all the same faces it used to but with 10 to 15 years of age; and everybody gets drunk. The Flyers—or at least the eight Americans on the roster—will not be slurring through impromptu high school reunions though, they’ll be facing the Florida Panthers in a bid to apply some direct pressure to the wound of a three-game losing streak they have found themselves on.
NHL
Broad Street Hockey

The Flyers’ offense fell flat again

The Flyers may well be nearing the point of no return. After a tough showing against the Bruins on Saturday, they headed down to Florida to face off against the Lightning, and summarily dropped this one in spectacular fashion, being shut out and losing 4-0. And there was a real opportunity there—this is a Lightning team that hasn’t had a smooth start to the season, and while they still aren’t a joke, a Lightning team without both Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point is one that there’s room to do some damage against.
NHL
Broad Street Hockey

The Flyers’ depth is being tested, and this is bad news

The Flyers, plain and simple, were demolished and dismantled by the reigning Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning last night. After giving up an early goal, the Flyers managed to control most of the play for the rest of the first period. However, after that, Tampa were able to break the Flyers’ will, resulting in a 74.19% CF advantage, and two more goals in the second period. It was not a very competitive game, and an uninteresting watch if you’re a Flyers fan (which we assume, somehow, you are).
NHL
Broad Street Hockey

Panthers 2, Flyers 1: Martin Jones’ best game of the season can’t break the Flyers losing streak

The Flyers brought their new lines, 22-year-old call-up, and back-up goalie into one of the toughest places to win a game this season, carrying with them a three-game losing streak, the weight of multiple injuries, and some road-weary legs, and somehow played the league-leading Florida Panthers to a tight 2-1 game, losing 2:39 into the overtime period.
NHL

Comments / 0

