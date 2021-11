BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield had arguably, his worst game of the season, statistically, against the winless Lions. He was 15-of-29 for 176 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions and a dismal rating of 53.2. Despite the performance, the Browns were still able to manage to win, 13-10. Mayfield walked off the field directly after the win and declined to speak to the media after the game, which is mandated by the NFL. Mayfield did speak to reporters on Monday and explained some of his frustrations.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO