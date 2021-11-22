ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and CDPH Announce City Will Reach Goal of Getting 77% of Chicagoans Vaccinated this Week, But Work Continues

Chicago, Illinois
Chicago, Illinois
 5 days ago

City of Chicago continues efforts to reach communities hardest hit by COVID-19 and connect them with life-saving vaccines

CHICAGO – Today, Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and the Chicago Department of Public Health announced that the city will reach the milestone of getting 77 percent of Chicagoans having at least a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Thanksgiving, reaching that goal weeks early. In September, the City of Chicago launched Protect Chicago 77–a citywide campaign to ensure that 77 percent of all Chicagoans ages 12 and up started their COVID-19 vaccination series by the end of the year. And as of Monday, 76.7 percent of Chicagoans age 12 and up have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“As we prepare to celebrate this milestone, we also acknowledge that there is still work to do to protect our communities from COVID-19 and move past this pandemic,” said Mayor Lightfoot. “Across Chicago, there are still too many residents who have yet to get their COVID-19 vaccine, and with eligibility recently expanding to children as young as five, the City is deepening its efforts to reach our hardest-hit communities and connect them with information about and access to these life-saving vaccines.”

“Our communities have gone through much distress during this pandemic, but today we are one step closer to overcoming this virus,” said Alderman Felix Cardona Jr., 31st Ward. “As we get ready to celebrate reaching 77 percent of Chicago residents vaccinated, our work does not end here. We will continue to go door-to-door and person-to-person to provide data-driven education and resources for our residents to have access to the COVID-19 vaccines and ensure everyone in each community is safe and healthy.”

Equity has been at the center of the City’s vaccine roll-out from the beginning and remains so as part of Protect Chicago 77. Working closely with local community stakeholders to develop tailored vaccination and engagement strategies to help residents in those neighborhoods get vaccinated has always been key to the City’s equitable COVID-19 vaccine rollout–through Protect Chicago Plus, which brought vaccine directly to the communities most impacted by COVID-19; community events and clinics; door-to-door canvassing to answer questions about vaccines; and by bringing vaccine directly to residences through Protect Chicago At Home.

This work continues through outreach in communities around vaccines as part of CDPH’s Healthy Chicago Equity Zones. CDPH allocated $9.6 million in COVID-19 relief funding from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to establish six geographic areas covering the entire city, led by trusted regional and community organizations. With the support of CDPH, these organizations have and will continue to lead conversations in neighborhoods, build partnerships, host vaccination clinics, and more to ensure that all 77 neighborhoods increase their vaccination rates.

"The City of Chicago reaching the 77% vaccination status is representative of the great work of community-based organizations, faith-based organizations, and healthcare provider partners. It is an example of outstanding collaborative work in addressing this horrible pandemic informed by data, and guided by CDPH and the Mayor's Office," said Carlos Nelson.

“West Side United's engagement in Protect Chicago is a continuation of our health equity commitment to the West Side and the City. As co-convenors of the Mayor's Racial Equity Rapid Response Team, it was important for us to help engage public health, healthcare and community leaders to create sustainable and equitable responses to COVID-19. As a CDPH Health Equity Zone Regional lead, we are inspired by the timely and equitable strategies our community leads implemented that supported residents of the West Side to get vaccinated and contribute to the city's 77% milestone."

“Seventy-seven percent was never the finish line for this effort to keep our communities safe,” said CDPH Commissioner Allison Arwady, M.D. “Especially as we enter the winter months and holiday season, getting vaccinated is the best way to protect your family from serious illness. Everyone who is eligible should get vaccinated, including getting a booster dose now that federal health officials have approved it for anyone 18 and over.”

All COVID-19 vaccines are offered at no cost, no insurance and no government ID required. Learn more at Chicago.gov/COVIDvax.

# # #

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

The new Omicron variant is a pandemic gut check

(CNN) — The emergence of the newly identified Omicron coronavirus variant feels like a pandemic gut check. Scientists have long known that the world would see emerging coronavirus variants. Viruses mutate constantly. But when South Africa's health minister announced Thursday the discovery of the B.1.1.529 variant, which appears to be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Black Friday shopping in stores drops 28 percent from pre-pandemic levels

Traffic at retail stores on Black Friday dropped 28.3 percent compared with 2019 levels, as shoppers shifted more of their spending online and kicked off their shopping earlier in the year, according to preliminary data from Sensormatic Solutions. Traffic was up 47.5 percent compared with year-ago levels, Sensormatic said. This...
RETAIL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Vaccines
Chicago, IL
Vaccines
Chicago, IL
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois COVID-19 Vaccines
Chicago, IL
Health
CBS News

Dow plunges 2.5% as new COVID-19 variant stokes financial fears

Stocks fell precipitously on Friday, rattled by news of a new coronavirus variant that led several countries to impose travel restrictions. The Dow, which plunged more than 1,000 points midday, closed 2.5% lower at 34,899 — the worst trading day of the year for the blue-chip index. The S&P 500 dropped 2.3%, its biggest retreat since February, to close at 4,594 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.2%, closing at 15,491.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Mayor#Cdc#Thanksgiving#Chicagoans Vaccinated#Working
NBC News

Stowaway found in plane's landing gear compartment at Miami airport

A man was being examined at a hospital after he was found in a plane's landing gear compartment at Miami International Airport Saturday morning, authorities said. The 26-year-old was apprehended by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers after he "attempted to evade detection in the landing gear compartment of an aircraft arriving from Guatemala," the agency said in a statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Group of 20-30 robbers swarm Best Buy in Minnesota on Black Friday

A group of up to 30 people robbed a Best Buy store in the Minneapolis-Saint Paul area on Black Friday, according to authorities. The theft resembles other mass robberies recently seen across the country. In such cases, several robbers swarm a store, ransack the shelves and run away, sometimes assaulting shoppers and store employees in the process.
MINNESOTA STATE
Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois

89
Followers
495
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago or the Combined Statistical Area (almost 10 million residents), often called Chicagoland. It constitutes the third most populous urban area in the United States after New York City and Los Angeles.

Comments / 0

Community Policy