Oklahoma State

Oklahoma senator files bill to stop the use of unmarked police vehicles for traffic enforcement

By Kaylee Douglas/KFOR
 5 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – An Oklahoma state senator has filed a bill to end the use of unmarked police cars for routine traffic enforcement.

Sen. Cody Rogers, R-Tulsa, announced on Monday that he has filed Senate Bill 1109 calling for municipal police departments to use clearly marked vehicles.

Senate passes congressional redistricting bill that critics say is an attempt to prevent Hispanic Oklahomans from having a collective voice

“The concern is that these vehicles are being used for revenue generation as opposed to tools for public safety on our roads,” Rogers said. “I’ve heard from many constituents who have had encounters with law enforcement and had no way of identifying their vehicles or if they were even actual officers at all.”

SB 1109 also calls on municipal police to use markings that are in contrasting colors for maximum visibility.

Oklahoma lawmaker files measure to remove roadblock for released inmates

This would put a stop to the use of “ghost markings” on police vehicles and ensure that citizens would easily be able to identify police officers.

“People tend to pay more attention and have better driving habits when marked police cars are around,” Rogers said. “If we’re concerned about public safety, then we should get more of those vehicles out there.”

The bill can be heard when the regular session begins February 7, 2022.

Comments / 69

Sandra Noel
5d ago

Since women are overwhelmingly victims of “fake police”, using unmarked cars will have some poor women officer following me to the police station to pull over. Traffic enforcement should be all marked cars, in my opinion.

Reply(14)
33
Michael Taylor
5d ago

I'm not stopping for an un-marked, I'll do the speed limit and call 911 and tell them where I'm at and that I'm not sure if the car behind me is a real cop and tell them where I'm at and that I will not stop until a black and white show's up for my safety, anyone can buy the light's and siren

Reply
12
bob ryan
5d ago

Absolutely used for generating revenue, just like seizures are used. A marked police car does much more to slow down traffic, than a sneaky unmarked car that's pulled over some unwitting speeder.

Reply(3)
15
 

