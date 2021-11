Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield said he plans to play against the Lions this weekend despite a knee injury and he took a step toward the lineup on Thursday. Mayfield took part in the Browns’ practice session and that points toward him making good on his goal of getting on the field this weekend. Mayfield, who also has left shoulder and foot injuries, said he’s “probably the most beat up” he’s ever been on Wednesday, so it’s a good bet that he’ll be listed as limited on the team’s injury report.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO