ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Dwayne Johnson Would Like To Replace Daniel Craig as James Bond

By Mike Nied
92.9 NIN
92.9 NIN
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dwayne Johnson has played a part in plenty of blockbuster releases over the years. Now he has his sights set on landing one of the most iconic film roles of all time. The Jungle Cruise actor told Esquire that he wants to put his name in the running to play James...

929nin.com

Comments / 1

Related
ComicBook

Dwayne Johnson Says He, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds Can Make Marvel and DC Crossover Film Happen

The idea of a crossover between DC's superheroes and Marvel's has been something that has always captivated fans. The first official crossover between the two happened in 1976, with the jointly-published Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man, and there have been dozens more over the years...but it's been quite a while since one of those comics has been printed. Marvel editor Tom Brevoort has said that Marvel just doesn't consider such events worthwhile anymore, since they have to share the revenue with DC. While crossover books are always big sellers, the argument goes that Marvel can just make a big, ambitious book of their own, and even if it only sells 75% of what a crossover book would, that's still 25% more revenue than they would get profitsharing with another publisher.
TV SHOWS
enstarz.com

Johnny Depp Replaced By Dwayne Johnson? Fans Show Support For Actor Amid Legal Battle

Johnny Depp needed to let go of his beloved characters - Captain Jack Sparrow and Gellert Grindelwald - after losing his wife-beater case against The Sun. With that said, he lost two of his greatest franchises and was immediately replaced by different stars. For the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise, Mads Mikkelsen stepped up while the "Pirates of the Caribbean" reportedly chose Karen Gillan to create a female spinoff of the movie.
CELEBRITIES
kolafm.com

New James Bond? | Kevin Machado |

Actor Henry Cavill has played Superman. How about superspy, James Bond? Rumors are flying since Daniel Craig retired from the franchise. Get more of the story here.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Happy Days' Actor Gavan O'Herlihy Dead at 70

The Happy Days family has lost on of its original stars. Irish actor Gavan O'Herlihy, who starred in the first season of Happy Days, died on Sept. 15 at age 70. His death was first reported on Nov. 9 in the Irish Echo. O'Herlihy also starred in Superman III, Willow, and Never Say Never Again. He was the son of Oscar-nominated actor Dan O'Herlihy.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Richard Madden
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Sean Connery
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Peter Maivia
Inside the Magic

Dwayne Johnson’s Double Becomes Stuntperson of the Year

Check this out! We all know Dwayne Johnson (AKA “The Rock:), right? The former professional wrestler turned actor and now dubbed one of the most popular celebrities in the industry. His beloved personality (and yes, let’s be honest – good looks) has people even questioning if Johnson should join the 2024 United States Presidential election. While “The Rock” may be the center of attention most of the time, his double is stepping into the spotlight as stuntperson of the year!
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jungle#Vogue And Men S Health#Casino Royale
The Hollywood Reporter

Why Henry Cavill Basically Already Is James Bond

Henry Cavill stands in a Miami hotel room looking like a comic book drawing made real. He’s 6-foot-2 but seems taller because he’s so broad. His muscles stretch an ordinary camel-colored knit shirt into a bulky superhero outfit. “I’m amazed how many people recognize me with a mask on,” the actor says, and it’s unclear if he’s being modest or truly doesn’t know how cinematic he looks — even his wavy jet-black hair with its jagged widow’s peak would give him away (you may recognize this hairline from films such as Mission Impossible: Fallout). Yet as we sit down for the first...
CELEBRITIES
Chanute Tribune

Henry Cavill hopes to become the next James Bond

Henry Cavill feels honored to be spoken about as a potential James Bond. The 38-year-old actor has revealed he'd love to speak to the producers of the iconic film franchise about replacing Daniel Craig as 007. Asked about the prospect of playing Bond, Henry - who is best known for...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Distractify

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Explains Why He Pees in Water Bottles at the Gym

A body like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson's doesn't just come naturally. To obtain his grizzled physique, The Rock spends hours hammering away at his home gym and on-the-road gym setups which he refers to as the Iron Paradise. And in case it isn't obvious, the former WWE star takes these workouts very seriously. In fact, he doesn’t even pause his grind sessions to make a bathroom run.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Chris Hemsworth’s New Post In A Tuxedo Has Me Wondering What His James Bond Odds Are Now

Though he wears it less often than you’d think in the franchise, the tuxedo has always been an iconic outfit for James Bond to wear on screen. So much so that not only are there actual contract restrictions surrounding that outfit, any popular actor wearing one seems to be submitting an unofficial resume for the job. Which puts Thor: Love and Thunder actor Chris Hemsworth into the crosshairs, as a new post in a tuxedo has me wondering what his James Bond odds are now.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Dwayne Johnson reveals connection to James Bond you might not know

Dwayne Johnson has revealed he has a familial link with the James Bond franchise, with his grandfather appearing in You Only Live Twice. Yep, in case you didn't know, Peter Maivia – who was a famous wrestler too – popped up in the 1967 007 movie, playing the role of a villain that faces off against the spy.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

Dwayne Johnson Talks About Joining the 007 Movies, Says He’s “Gotta Be Bond”

Dwayne Johnson is no stranger to action films. He’s starred in many, including Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, the Jumanji series, and most recently, Red Notice. But he’s ready to step into one of the genre's most iconic roles: James Bond. In a recent interview with Esquire, the actor talked a bit about his grandfather’s role in You Only Live Twice and stepped forward to claim his own spot in the hit franchise.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Surprising Dwayne Johnson Movie Jumps Back in the Netflix Top Ten

Netflix's Top Ten got a surprise visit from one of Dwayne Johnson's older movies this week. Fans of The Rock are well versed in Rampage, Jumanji, and Hobbs & Shaw. But, they probably weren't expecting to see Central Intelligence ranked so highly on the service. That's right, the action-comedy starring Johnson alongside his buddy Kevin Hart. It isn't completely surprising as the two friends feel like they're joined at the hip sometimes. Central Intelligence allowed both men to flex their comedy muscles as the comedian got to be a fish out of water in the world of international espionage. While The Rock got to make use of some CGI for his days as an awkward teenager. Audiences recognized the hysterical chemistry between the two when the movie aired for the first time. But, these latest Netflix numbers would seem to indicate that a bunch of people got a reminder over the holiday weekend.
MOVIES
92.9 NIN

92.9 NIN

Wichita Falls, TX
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
801K+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 KNIN plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy