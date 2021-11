In the past year I have lost nearly 4 and a half stone, going from 18 stone to 13 and a half stone and I am now in sizes 14-16, which I haven't been since I was a teenager. Everyone can see it, apart from me.. I see myself as exactly the same as I was before I lost weight, I still have a few more stone to lose but worried that even when I get to my target weight I just won't see it at all, I know that it's psychological but does it get better?

FITNESS ・ 9 DAYS AGO