Agriculture

Cost of Thanksgiving dinner up 14%, according to American Farm Bureau

By C.C. McCandless
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA) — The American Farm Bureau’s 36th annual survey indicates that the average cost of this year’s classic Thanksgiving feast for ten people is $53.31.

This is a $6.41 or 14% increase from last year’s average of $46.90.

The shopping list for Farm Bureau’s informal survey includes turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, rolls with butter, peas, cranberries, a veggie tray, pumpkin pie with whipped cream, and coffee and milk, all in quantities sufficient to serve a family of ten with plenty for leftovers.

The centerpiece on most Thanksgiving tables, the turkey, costs more than last year, at $23.99 for a 16-pound bird, according to the survey. That’s roughly $1.50 per pound, up 24% from last year.

Turkey prices on the rise

However, there are several mitigating factors. Consumers who have not yet purchased a turkey should be able to find one at a lower cost than the Farm Bureau average, the report states.

Farm Bureau volunteer shoppers checked prices October 26 to November 8, about two weeks before most grocery store chains began featuring whole frozen turkeys at sharply lower prices. Grocery stores also began advertising lower featured prices later than usual this year, the survey states.

Don’t feel like cooking this Thanksgiving? These restaurants are offering complete pre-cooked feasts to-go

“Several factors contributed to the increase in average cost of this year’s Thanksgiving dinner,” said AFBF Senior Economist Veronica Nigh. “These include dramatic disruptions to the U.S. economy and supply chains over the last 20 months, inflationary pressure throughout the economy, difficulty in predicting demand during the COVID-19 pandemic and high global demand for food, particularly meat,” she explained.

Individual Prices

  • 16-pound turkey: $23.99 or approximately $1.50 per pound (up 24%)
  • 2 frozen pie crusts: $2.91 (up 20%)
  • 30-ounce can of pumpkin pie mix: $3.64 (up 7%)
  • Half pint of whipping cream: $1.78 (up 2%)
  • 1 dozen dinner rolls: $3.05 (up 15%)
  • 12-ounce bag of fresh cranberries: $2.98 (up 11%)
  • 1 gallon of whole milk: $3.30 (up 7%)
  • 1 pound of frozen peas: $1.54 (up 6%)
  • 3 pounds of sweet potatoes: $3.56 (up 4%)
  • 1-pound veggie tray (carrots & celery): 82 cents (up 12%)
  • Misc. ingredients to prepare the meal: $3.45 (up 12%)
  • 14-ounce bag of cubed stuffing mix: $2.29 (down 19%)

You may visit here for more detailed information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

