Puma announced that it will raise its minimum wage for Puma North America and Puma Canada retail employees to $15 per hour, effective November 29. “Our dedicated retail employees are a vital link between our customers and the Puma brand. Raising our wages is the right thing to do, and I’m hopeful this positive change will ensure all of our employees feel supported and valued while pushing our entire industry forward toward this important benchmark,” Puma North America president and CEO Bob Philion said in a statement. “I’m grateful for our retail team’s unwavering commitment, especially as we have navigated ongoing uncertainties throughout the pandemic. It’s not been without its challenges, but I’m so proud of all we’ve accomplished and the growth we continue to see, rooted in the friendly faces of our in-store teams.”

RETAIL ・ 4 DAYS AGO