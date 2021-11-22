ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Horoscope for Monday, 11/22/21 by Christopher Renstrom

By Christopher Renstrom
Times Union
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARIES. (March 20 - April 18): People aren't coming through for you as expected, but were you clear about what you wanted? It doesn't hurt to ask again – and this time nicely. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): You're not betraying anyone by going outside the usual channels...

www.timesunion.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatelaine.com

Your Monthly Horoscope: December 2021

We’re wrapping up the last eclipse of this cycle in the last month of the year and it seems like an unimaginable feat that we’re ushering in 2022. A total solar eclipse in Sagittarius will transpire on Dec. 3 and 4, but it isn’t visible in most places except for Antarctica. This is the last installment of this cycle of eclipses on the Gemini and Sagittarius axis, which started in the spring of 2020. A potent beginning is underway.
LIFESTYLE
qcnerve.com

Horoscope | What’s Your Sign Saying This Week?

ARIES (March 21 to April 19) The pitter-patter of all those Sheep feet means that you’re out and about, rushing to get more done. That’s fine, but slow down by the weekend so you can heed some important advice. TAURUS (April 20 to May 20) You’re in charge of your...
LIFESTYLE
Cosmopolitan

December 2021 horoscopes for every star sign

Want to know what's in store for your star sign for December 2021? It's all in the cards... (The Hierophant, King of Wands, Six of Cups) Faith, adventure, and nostalgia. These are the three magic ingredients of your month ahead, Aries, and this feels very apt for December. The Hierophant asks you to draw closer to structures and organisations you believe in and want to uphold - be that religion, family, community or social causes.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

December Is Going To Be Such An Important Month For These Zodiac Signs

As the year comes to a close, you may be slipping into the process of reflecting on all that you’ve learned, making peace with your past, and setting your sights on the future. And although December is a time of endings, it’s also an opportunity for new beginnings. As a solar eclipse rises in Sagittarius at 22 degrees on Dec. 4, it’s clear that you may be on the precipice of so many eye-opening and potentially life-changing experiences. If you happen to be one of the lucky zodiac signs who will have the best month of December 2021 — Sagittarius, Leo, and Capricorn — then it’s time to embrace what the cosmos have planned.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aries#Taurus#Gemini#Libra#Capricorn
videtteonline.com

𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗛𝗼𝗿𝗼𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗽𝗲: Nov. 28

Today’s Birthday (11/28/21) Expand through communication this year. Write, broadcast and network with dedication to grow connections. Tapping into winter’s personal power and energy motivates you to achieve springtime physical goals. Slowing for a thoughtful summer leads to new plans and visions next autumn. Invent possibilities and share. To get...
LIFESTYLE
thecut.com

Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of November 29

On Wednesday, Neptune — planet of intuition, spirituality, and illusion — ends its five monthlong retrograde period. Neptune retrograde can allow you to see clearly, free from the haze of delusion and wishful thinking. But nobody can bear being rational all the time, and when this retrograde ends, you might get your sweet sense of fantasy and magic back again. Then, in the early hours of Saturday morning, a solar eclipse in adventurous Sagittarius finishes out this eclipse season. Doors will open unexpectedly before you. Hidden pathways will reveal themselves. Your days might feel chaotic, but don’t try to impose order just yet: The world is rearranging itself in beautiful, necessary ways, and all you have to do is let it happen.
LIFESTYLE
lilith.org

Your Jewish Horoscope: Nov. 5-Dec.3, 2021

People have been looking to the stars and the changing seasons for clues and guidance about their lives since the beginning of time. In fact, the Hebrew calendar and the Jewish way of tracking time was designed around these natural cycles and still guides Judaism today. The holidays, metaphors, and teachings we are familiar with all began as connections to the natural world: shifts in the night sky, changes in the moon, the ripening fruits, the changing wind temperature. When we connect to this way of keeping time, we also connect with ancient Judaism, with our ancestors, and with our inner knowing. Often, the honoring or the neglect of the lunar phases and the life cycles of the plants coincides with the honoring or neglect of the sacred feminine within. These horoscopes are a synthesis of listening deeply to the wisdom of the Hebrew calendar and to the world around us. We invite you to take these words as inspiration to connect more deeply with yourself, your ancestors, the Hebrew calendar, and the natural world.
LIFESTYLE
astrology.com

December Horoscope

As we enter December, we are in the middle of eclipse season. There’s electricity in the air as we wait for the last eclipse that will happen in the Gemini/Sagittarius axis. Expect a big ending around this time!. On December 21, we welcome the Winter Solstice, and once again, we...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Refinery29

Your Weekly Horoscope: November 28th to December 4th, 2021

The last red shreds of November and the beginning of December offer different Earthly climate conditions depending on where you are, but the astrological weather is a shared one. On Sunday the 28th, the Sun in Sagittarius makes a conjunction to Mercury in Sagittarius and it’s a good time to say our goodbyes to visiting family members and tenuous connections lest we finally say what’s been percolating for days yet never lands well. Of course, conjunctions are not a bad time for the right conversation, especially when it comes to making new connections and agreements with like minds. So make a date, a phone call, an inquiry with someone who you regard highly, or someone who knows how to make sense of all your inklings.
LIFESTYLE
Times Union

Horoscope for Thursday, 11/18/21 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): Sometimes longing for something you can't have is good for the soul. It makes the heart grow in ways it wouldn't have otherwise. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Time to make that big decision you've been putting off. It's better to be proactive than to let circumstances dictate the course of events.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy