Hawkeye director Rhys Thomas revealed why he thinks the series works better as a show than a movie. Disney+ is about to get really festive with Jeremy Renner on the way to reprise Clint Barton. During a panel for the show, Sophia Soto from Nerds Of Color asked why they chose this avenue for the Hawkeye character. Thomas believes that the expanded runtime actually allows viewers to build that connection with the heroes. All of these MCU shows on the streaming platform have brought something different to the table. Over each project's run, viewers all noted that they learned something new about each one of the Avengers that shared the spotlight. Hawkeye seems poised to make fans reconsider Renner's everyman archer in exciting ways. (To say nothing of introducing Hailee Steinfeld as immediate fan-favorite Kate Bishop.) When it comes to these shows, taking all the time to build out the world has paid off handsomely for the creative teams.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 11 DAYS AGO