ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

These are the best early Black Friday monitor deals from HP, Asus and more

By Joanna Nelius, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IEYC8_0d49DYp800
The Best Gaming Monitors Reviewed.com / Jackson Ruckar

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Whether you're a die-hard PC gamer or simply in need of a massive screen to display all those Excel spreadsheet rows, Black Friday is an excellent time to grab a new monitor. But if you don't want to battle with Black Friday crowds, several retailers are offering early deals on monitors to help you beat the rush this holiday season.

Tackle your holiday shopping with deals and expert advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting team at Reviewed.

Many major retailers like Amazon and Best Buy have early Black Friday deals on some of our favorite computer monitors, like this 27-inch gaming monitor from Dell or this curved, 24-inch basic monitor from Samsung . Many of the best budget monitors will have at least a 1080p full HD resolution, and many of the best gaming monitors offer high screen refresh rates for esports enthusiasts who like to make every microsecond count.

Some of the best gaming monitors, like this 27-inch Acer Predator , come with Nvidia GSync or AMD FreeSync, too, which are special features that sync the monitor's frame rate to your PC's graphics card to prevent screen tearing. If you need a monitor for photography or video work, this non-gaming 4K monitor from BenQ has a wide color gamut and top-tier color accuracy.

Whatever your needs, there's likely a great deal on a monitor for you. We've rounded up the best Black Friday monitor deals you can get right now, below.

The best Black Friday monitor deals

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: These are the best early Black Friday monitor deals from HP, Asus and more

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

These Walmart Black Friday deals start at 7 p.m. ET tonight, earlier for Walmart Plus members

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Walmart is kicking off its Black Friday sales early this year. Starting later today -- Wednesday, Nov. 3 -- the retailer will have its first big Black Friday sale. And we know what many of the specific prices will be, because Walmart leaked its own sales ahead of time. Here's how this week's sale will play out, and what we know about upcoming Walmart November sales, too.
SHOPPING
Phone Arena

Amazon gives a sneak peak into its Cyber Monday deals

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Amazon announced what to expect from its Cyber Monday deals. This year, the shopping event will kick off during thanksgiving weekend, starting Saturday and ending Monday next week. Amazon says it will slash the prices on plenty of tech products, and we are here to tell you all about it. Make sure to check out our Black Friday coverage for the best deals and our Cyber Monday articles too.
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this convertible 2-in-1 Chromebook laptop

One of the best Black Friday deals we’ve found features this affordable yet functional Acer Chromebook Spin 311 convertible laptop. It’s extremely rare to find such a drastic discount on a product that’s so popular, but you can purchase this 2-in-1 Chromebook laptop for only $155. Originally $299, you’re saving yourself a whopping $144 this Black Friday. If you’ve been looking at some Black Friday Chromebook deals, this might be the product for you to pick up.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Computer Monitors#Black Friday Deals#Hp#Reviewed#Acer Predator#Nvidia Gsync#Benq#Fhd
Digital Trends

Best Buy is practically giving away this 55-inch TV for Black Friday

Here’s your chance to upgrade your living room’s screen, as this 55-inch TV Black Friday deal from Best Buy brings the price of the TCL 4-Series 4K TV down to just $380, with an amazing $120 discount on its original price of $500. There’s no shortage of Black Friday TV deals that you can shop among the best Black Friday deals — but you need to hurry if you want to take advantage of offers such as Best Buy’s price cut for this 55-inch TCL 4K TV, because stocks are dwindling by the minute.
SHOPPING
SPY

Walmart Just Dropped Black Friday Weekend Deals: Get 4K TVs for Just $230, Google Nest Thermostats for $90

Table of Contents Best of the Best… LOL Surprise Clubhouse Set LG C1 Series OLED TVs Save $100 on Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise-Cancelling Headphones Apple Watch Deals at Walmart Apple iPad Deals at Walmart Home & Kitchen Deals… Top Tech Deals at Walmart… Beauty & Grooming Deals at Walmart… Deals on Toys and Games at Walmart… Happy Black Friday! Savvy Walmart shoppers will tell you that the best deals are already live, and some of the biggest discounts have already come and gone. It’s no secret that this year all of the big box retailers launched their Black Friday deals early. In fact, Walmart officially launched its Black Friday 2021 sale all the...
SHOPPING
AOL Corp

Walmart's Black Friday deals are breaking the internet! Prices start as low as $10

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Black Friday is finally here! The savings are incredible all around, and Walmart is leading the charge. The retailer just dropped a ton of discounts sitewide, including covet-worthy tech, toys and even bedding. All the big brands are massively on sale: Samsung, Bose, Nintendo, Shark, Tempurpedic, Revlon, Pyrex, The Pioneer Woman, Hamilton Beach...you know the drill.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Asus
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
AMD
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Dell
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Instagram
SPY

The Best 85-Inch TVs You Can Buy in 2021 – Compare Top Models & Shop Black Friday Deals!

Once upon a time, you needed a projector and a dedicated room if you wanted to build a proper home theater. Today, the glory of 85-inch TVs makes it easier than ever to upgrade your living room with a cutting-edge 4K or 8K TV. And as we approach Black Friday and Christmas 2021, the year’s best 85-inch TVs are seriously discounted, with total savings up to $2,000 — even on new 2021 models. As recently as 2020, if you were looking to buy a new 85-inch TV for your living room or home theater, there were only a handful of choices....
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Best Black Friday gaming deals 2021: Xbox, PS4, Nintendo Switch, PCs, headsets, chairs and more

Black Friday, the shopping event of the year, is now just one day away. With discounts to be had on a whole range of stuff from home appliances and toys to beauty products, televisions, smartphones and much more, you’re not going to want to miss it.Follow live: The best early Black Friday deals to shop nowBecause there are often so many tech deals up for grabs on Black Friday, we’re taking a granular approach at IndyBest. We’ve got guides on televisions, tech, and, of course, gaming. We’ve also explained everything we know already when it comes to finding deals on the...
SHOPPING
SPY

The Best Black Friday Appliance Deals: Save Thousands at Samsung, Home Depot, Target & More

Table of Contents Samsung Black Friday Appliance Deals The Home Depot Appliance Deals Nutribullet – Save 25% Sitewide for Black Friday The Best Macy’s Black Friday Appliance Deals The Best Amazon Black Friday Appliance Deals The Best Walmart Black Friday Appliance Deals The Best Target Black Friday Appliance Deals Lowes Appliance Deals Black Friday is almost here! If you’re a regular SPY reader, then you’ve already seen our main roundups of the year’s best Black Friday Tech Deals and the best Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals overall. Typically, Black Friday is a great time to save on big-ticket items like new 65-inch TVs or refrigerators, and we’ll be...
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

Apple Doesn’t Hold a Black Friday Sale — Here’s How to Get its Tech for Cheap

Apple’s hardware is known for its innovative design, longevity, and relatively high price tag. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are almost here, but the company hasn’t participated in either for several years. If you want a Black Friday deal on Apple’s gear, you’ll have to look elsewhere. Luckily, most major retailers have begun offering sales on Apple’s newest products. These are new, unopened products, not deals on refurbished or open box stock. If you know where to shop, you’ll never have to pay full price for a MacBook, AirPods, iPad, or Apple Watch again. What Are the Best Apple Black Friday Deals? We’ve...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Not a Joke: Amazon Is Selling $99 AirPods for Thanksgiving

Table of Contents Where To Find the Lowest Prices on AirPods for Black Friday Best Deals on AirPods (3rd Generation, 2021) Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on AirPods (2nd Generation) Deals on Apple AirPods Pro Best Deals on AirPods With Wireless Charging It’s happening! Black Friday doesn’t officially start until midnight after Thanksgiving, but you wouldn’t know it from these AirPods Deals. The entire AirPods family was already discounted earlier this week, and for Thanksgiving, Amazon has dropped prices even lower. The latest round of Black Friday deals even include the brand new Third-Generation AirPods, which have gotten their first-ever price drop. Below, we’ve got...
RETAIL
Rolling Stone

Amazon Black Friday Deals: Discounts on TVs, Cheap Vinyl and Support for Small Businesses

As expected, Amazon is offering a number of Black Friday deals all week long and through Cyber Monday, with top discounts on big screen TVs, headphones, cameras and vacuums. This year, the e-tailer is also doing its part to encourage shopping with small businesses, with a huge promotional push behind the growing number of independent sellers on Amazon.com. The site says customers can shop from thousands of Black Friday deals from small and medium-sized businesses throughout Amazon’s 48-hour Black Friday event, including deals from women-owned, military family-owned, and Black-owned businesses. Shop all Amazon Black Friday deals here How to Shop Amazon and Small Businesses While...
SMALL BUSINESS
SPY

We’re Geeking Out Over These Apple Deals: Save Up to $200 on MacBooks, iPads and Apple Watches

Table of Contents Best Deals on iPads The Best Apple Deals on M1 MacBook Air Laptops Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on the iMac Best Deals on the iPhone 13 Get the iPhone 13 + Free Apple AirPods Pro The Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Apple HomePod Mini Bundle Best Deals on M1 Macbook Pro Laptops   We’ve been preparing for Black Friday for weeks (months, really), and it’s finally here! And while Apple itself doesn’t host any big Black Friday sales, all the big retailers are competing to offer the best Apple deals of the...
ELECTRONICS
WWLP

Finish your holiday shopping from home with these top Black Friday deals

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Best deals for the holidays Now that the biggest shopping season of the year is here, there are tons of great products in a wide range of categories seeing significant price cuts. This article will be updated with the best deals of the day throughout Black […]
SHOPPING
The Independent

Black Friday TV deals 2021: Best discounts on 4K OLED smart TVs from LG, Samsung and Sony Bravia

Black Friday is now just one day away. The annual sales event is synonymous with heavily discounted televisions, but while the sight of shoppers brawling over a cheap Sony Bravia is thankfully a thing of the past, the very best Black Friday TV deals are still highly sought-after online. Most of the big retailers, including Amazon, AO, Currys and Studio, kicked off their Black Friday celebrations early, heavily discounting some of their bestselling TVs by up to £500. We’ve already found some eye-catching offers, which we’ve compiled below, but keep checking back all week for even more top deals.Follow live:...
SHOPPING
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

303K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy