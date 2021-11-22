Steven Valvoda Sr.

Robert Heriford, Sr. died in the arms of his wife, Betty, of 53 years at their Buena Vista home on July 28, 2021. During the last week of his life, we were both fortunate to have the love and support of family present, daughter Ginger and husband Jeremy, grandson Bailey, son Arron and husband Jason, grandson Thomas and wife Amanda, and the very active great granddaughter Elli, and our third musketeer Jane Kazemier along with surviving son Robert Heriford, Jr. and granddaughter Victoria.

