The St. Louis Business Journal is rolling out profiles of all 40 Under 40 honorees this week. See the entire special section in our print edition Friday. As head of Missouri for J.P. Morgan Private Bank, Brandon Moritz has helped the business grow more than 23% since April 2020 — with the St. Louis office now overseeing more than $3.3 billion in client assets.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 9 DAYS AGO