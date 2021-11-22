ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teachers of color face burnout while schools struggle to represent diverse students

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrowing up Latina in a white community in upstate New York, Katie Caster did not have a teacher of color until high school, and she didn't have a teacher who looked like her until she started college. Kim Parker had an opposite experience. Growing up Black in Lexington, Kentucky,...

A Mom and Creole Sistahs
5d ago

ALL teachers are facing burnout! Believe me. My teacher STEM math team made up of White, Latino, Pakistani, mixed race(me), and African American is so over-whelmed by district expectations, while trying to fill in instructional and learning gaps , we are starting to take more ‘sick days’ than ever in our previous years. This article is inaccurate. This struggle represents all of us.

CCC wtf
5d ago

leave race out of it... be worried about how they are teaching your child.... is what color they are, a good teacher is a good teacher.. and they are rare these days!!

Ann6
5d ago

Color has nothing to do with it! I am on break, but I just spent some time at home and at school today. I have more to do at both places before I officially go back. I think that tired is our middle name. The kids are worth it.

