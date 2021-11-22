ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

‘No severe COVID-19 yet due to our high vaccination rate’

By Joshua Santos
Saipan Tribune
 5 days ago

Since Oct. 28, 2021, there have been 183 cases of COVID-19 in the CNMI and, although majority of these cases were symptomatic, the CNMI has not had a case yet of anyone experiencing severe symptoms of the disease, according to Stephanie Kern-Allely, who is. a regional communicable disease epidemiologist...

www.saipantribune.com

Comments / 0

