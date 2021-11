The Bennett family wants to say thanks and to wish the entire CNMI a happy and safe holiday season. We have always been a public family and I’m offering this public thank you as our family has truly become public figures over the years. Over the past 30 years the Bennett family members have continuously been in the public spotlight for one thing or another, garnering the support of the community for our accomplishments and accolades. It has truly been a great journey for our family, thanks to the many people in our community who have constantly supported us and our family will forever be so thankful.

FESTIVAL ・ 3 DAYS AGO